LVDT Transducers Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Orbis Research has published in depth analysis report on Global LVDT Transducers market to provide accurate information about the LVDT Transducers market Inspection Sales Segment. The Report scrutinizes an accurate analysis of the various segments of the Industry by providing meaningful insights. The Report also presents error-free and structured information to all the executives and leaders regarding the upcoming market movement. All these are available for major key players such as: TE Connectivity, Honeywell, Sensata Technologies (Kavlico), AMETEK, Curtiss-Wright, Micro-Epsilon, Meggitt (Sensorex), Hoffmann + Krippner (Inelta), G.W. Lisk Company, OMEGA (Spectris), Sensonics, Monitran, WayCon Positionsmesstechnik, Active Sensors and LORD Corporation

This report presents the worldwide LVDT Transducers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Linear Variable Differential Transformers (LVDT) are non-contact, absolute position sensors. They include a transformer housed into a metal case and a ferromagnetic core which can be attached to an extension rod. The core slides inside the spool tube (also called boreliner) of the transformer. The transformer contains the coil assembly with primary and secondary windings and, in the case of DC LVDTs, the signal conditioning electronics as well.

The LVDT Transducers market is characterized by the presence of many vendors. These vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as access to raw materials, economies of scales, product innovations, and ability to recycle as the cost of raw materials is very high. Vendors in LVDT Transducers market are focusing on gaining faster access to the raw materials and lowering the manufacturing costs of LVDT Transducers. They are also focusing on customization of products as per end-user industries.

By product, the global LVDT transducer market is segmented into AC LVDT and DC LVDT transducer which are widely used for Military/Aerospace, Power generation, Petrochemical, Automotive Industry. Of these, AC LVDT transducer accounts for majority 38.75% market share of global revenue and DC LVDT accounts for majority 61.25% market share of global revenue in 2017.

The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

The LVDT Transducers market was valued at 650 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1030 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LVDT Transducers.

LVDT Transducers Breakdown Data by Type

AC Type

DC Type

LVDT Transducers Breakdown Data by Application

Military/Aerospace

Power Generation

Petrochemical

Automotive Industry

Other

