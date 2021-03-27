Medical Beds Market by Type, Usage, Application and Key Players| Stryker Corporation, Getinge, AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Medline Industries, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

Industry Outlook

Medical or hospitals beds are the beds that are regularly maintained at all the hospitals and are immediately available for use by patients admitted in the hospitals. Some of the types of medical beds generally used in healthcare facilities are acute-care beds, long-term care beds, rehabilitative beds and other types of beds. Acute care beds are the beds used in cases where the primary intention is to cure illness, perform therapeutic or diagnostic procedures and to provide definitive treatments to injuries. Rehabilitative beds are those which are used for psychiatric and non-psychiatric rehabilitative care along with accommodating patients, who need improvement or restoration of body structures and functions. Long-term care beds are used to accommodate patients who are admitted in a healthcare facility for a longer period of time. Some of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global medical/therapeutic beds market are increasing incidence of chronic disorders across the world, increasing emphasis of development of healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for quality infrastructure by the patient community and increasing geriatric population around the globe requiring long-term care.

Market Segmentation

The Medical Beds Market is based on different segments namely, by type the market is segmented into electric beds, manual beds and semi-electric beds; by usage the market is segmented into long-term care beds, acute care beds, psychiatric care beds and other beds; by application the market is segmented into non-intensive care beds and intensive care beds; by end user the market is segmented into hospitals, elderly care facilities and home care settings.

Medical Beds Market By Type

Electric Beds

Manual Beds

Semi-electric Beds

Medical Beds Market By Usage

Long-term Care Beds

Acute Care Beds

Psychiatric Care Beds

Other Beds

Medical Beds Market By Applications

Non-intensive Care Beds

Intensive Care Beds

Medical Beds Market By End user

Hospitals

Elderly Care Facilities

Home Care Settings

Regional Insights

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis

Stryker Corporation

Getinge AB

Hill-Rom Holdings

Medline Industries, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

LINET spol. s r.o.

Malvestio Spa

Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. (acquired by Savaria Corporation)

Antano Group

Merivaara Corp

PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD.

Amico Corporation

Famed Å»ywiec Sp. z o.o.

Janak Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

