Non-Alcoholic Drinks Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption 2019 and Forecast to 2026

Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 136 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Non-Alcoholic Drinks market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Non-Alcoholic Drinks market by product type and applications/end industries.

Health and wellness awareness is a trend which has significantly impacted the food and beverage industry in recent years.

Increasing consumption of takeaway products due to busy lifestyle coupled with rapid urbanization is expanding the market. Asia Pacific followed by Middle East & Africa are anticipated to register a significant growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of emerging economies, high disposable income, and various untapped markets.

The Asia-Pacific region is displaying the highest growth among all other regions, owing to the increased availability of packaged cola drink based products in the remote regions. The innovative marketing strategies being introduced by major vendors is also driving the market growth.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3402783-global-non-alcoholic-drinks-market-2018-by-manufacturers

The global Non-Alcoholic Drinks market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Non-Alcoholic Drinks.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

Nestle

Dr. Pepper Snapple

Kraft Heinz

Reed’s

Appalachian Brewing

Jones Soda

Molson Coors Brewing

Attitude Drink

AG Barr

DyDo Drinco

Britvic

Danone

Livewire Energy

Pepper Snapple

Calcol

Danone

Kraft Foods

Suja Life

FreshBev

Pressed Juicery

Suntory Beverage & Food

Unilever

Asahi

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Kirin

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

Tea & Coffee

Juice

Dairy Drinks

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets and general merchandisers

Food Service & Drinking Places

Convenience Stores & Gas Stations

Vending Machine Operations

Other

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3402783-global-non-alcoholic-drinks-market-2018-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Alcoholic Drinks

1.2 Classification of Non-Alcoholic Drinks by Types

1.2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Soft Drinks

1.2.4 Bottled Water

1.2.5 Tea & Coffee

1.2.6 Juice

1.2.7 Dairy Drinks

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Supermarkets and general merchandisers

1.3.3 Food Service & Drinking Places

1.3.4 Convenience Stores & Gas Stations

1.3.5 Vending Machine Operations

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Non-Alcoholic Drinks Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Non-Alcoholic Drinks Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Non-Alcoholic Drinks Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Non-Alcoholic Drinks Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Non-Alcoholic Drinks Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Non-Alcoholic Drinks (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 PepsiCo

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Non-Alcoholic Drinks Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 PepsiCo Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Coca-Cola

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Non-Alcoholic Drinks Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Coca-Cola Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Nestle

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Non-Alcoholic Drinks Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Nestle Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Dr. Pepper Snapple

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Non-Alcoholic Drinks Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Dr. Pepper Snapple Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Kraft Heinz

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Non-Alcoholic Drinks Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Kraft Heinz Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Reed’s

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Non-Alcoholic Drinks Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Reed’s Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)