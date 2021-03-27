Now Available Global HDPE Bottles Market Forecast And Growth 2018-2028

High density polyethylene (HDPE), one of the most durable and versatile forms of thermoplastics, is gradually gaining the title of a preferred packaging material at a sluggish pace. While the top sought attributes of HDPE include high strength-to-density ratio, weatherproof nature, chemical resistance, lightweight characteristics, and economical price point, it more importantly meets the FDA and USDA standards that are mandatory especially in case of the use of HDPE bottles in food and beverages sector.

Projected to cross the US$ 50 billion mark in 2019, the global revenue of HDPE bottles landscape is likely to expand gradually year on year. As explained in a new research study presented by Future Market Insights, the global HDPE bottles market will demonstrate passive growth over the next few years; however, increasing inclination towards adoption of HDPE as a raw material over conventional thermoplastics is likely to be witnessed.

High Recyclability Accounts for Growing Popularity of HDPE Bottles

Low quantity chemicals as well as drugs used for household or OTC applications are generally packaged in HDPE bottles. A widely preferred container for chemical products, HDPE bottles are highly recyclable. As the recycling process is relatively less complicated and more efficient, packaging manufacturers are gradually inclining towards HDPE as a raw material for packaging a range of products. Being one of the most considerate and least permeable packaging formats, HDPE bottles are likely to find widening applicability in packaging.

Asia Pacific Secures the HDPE Production Hub Title for Manufacturers of HDPE Bottles

Asia Pacific, especially China, has been contributing significantly to the global HDPE production capacity over the years and according to FMI’s study, APAC remains a significant HDPE producer in the near future. North America and Europe also stand important in sustaining the HDPE production scenario, whereas the report indicates promising performance of the Middle Eastern & African region.

HDPE Bottles Find Growing Applications in Personal & Home Care Products and Cosmetics

HDPE bottles are prominently used in the F&B, automotive, personal care & hygiene, and household care segments. Besides F&B, pharmaceuticals also register a decent rate of adoption of HDPE bottles owing to being reliable in terms of safety of packaged food and beverage products. The study points to dramatically growing per capita expenditure on personal care and beauty products worldwide, especially in developing economies. Escalating sales of bath and shower products, dermatological products, and essential toiletries are translating into increasing volume sales of HDPE bottles.

Globally, over 100,000 HDPE bottles are expected to be sold by this year’s end. Growing consumer spending power is playing a vital role in popularizing the usage of HDPE bottles among packaging companies serving the personal care and cosmetics industry. Moreover, the widening expanse of Ecommerce is encouraging demand for HDPE bottles for a plethora of products across industries.

Is Recycled HDPE the Sustainable Solution to Cost Optimization?

With an emerging alternative of recycled HDPE bottles, manufacturers are striving to reduce dependency on the prices of raw materials. While high raw material cost has been a longstanding factor suppressing wide adoption of HDPE bottles for packaging, manufacturers are gradually opting for the usage of recycled HDPE material for manufacturing HDPE bottles. Unilever recently launched recycled HDPE bottles of a few recognized Australian brands selling personal and home care products, in ANZ. The brands involved are Dove, Sunsilk, Surf, OMO, and TRESemmé.

