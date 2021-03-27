Oil-Dispersible Colours Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

Oil-dispersible colours are basically lakes that are made by combining dyes with salts to get insoluble compounds. Lakes are ideal for colouring various food products containing oils and fats or stuff lacking adequate moisture to dissolve dyes. The most general products in which oil-dispersible colours are used include cake, doughnut mixes, chewing gums, hard candies, soaps, shampoos, coated tablets and more.Oil-dispersible colours are available as both synthetic food colours as well as natural food colours. Natural food colours are derived from natural sources such as herbs, plants, and more. The artificial food colours are reviewed by the government’s health agencies for its suitability for use in food. Some of the significant applications of oil-dispersible colours are in brown dry seasoning blends, sanding or decorative sugar, buttercream frosting, sandwich cookie, and cream cheese and dairy spreads.

Technological Advancements Have Enhanced the Oil-dispersible Colours Market : Colour is one of the most important characteristic of food. First impressions are made, based on the colour of the food. Since colour is narrowly connected with expectations, the addition of colour to food is a way to fulfill these expectations. Owing to the development of new technologies for the production of sustainable solutions that find application in confectionary, it is likely that the demand for oil-dispersible colours will increase in the next few years.

In addition, the rise in the development of oil-dispersible colour options for the production of green, red, blue, and more, that find usage in the production of various foods, is envisaged to be the driving force for the pigments including lycopene and spirulina over the next few years.

Global Oil-Dispersible Colours: Market Segmentation : On the basis of pigments, the global oil-dispersible colours market has been segmented as – Carotenoid, Curcumin, Anthocyanin, Paprika Extract, Spirulina Extract, Chlorophyll, Carmine, Others, On the basis of nature, the global oil-dispersible colours market has been segmented as – Natural, Synthetic On the basis of end-use, the global oil-dispersible colours market has been segmented as – Food and Beverages , Doughnut Mixes, Confectionaries, Bakery Products, Packaged Foods, Dairy Products , Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others

Global Oil-Dispersible Colours Market: Key Players : Some of the key players operating in the global oil-dispersible colours market areArcher Daniels Midland, DDW The Colour House, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Naturex, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise, GNT International B.V., Kalsec, Inc., McCormick and Company, Colour Garden, San-Ei Gen, among others.