Online Pharmaceuticals Market 2019 Indian Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Online Pharmaceuticals Market 2019 Indian Analysis, Growth and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2022” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ — Indian Online Pharmaceuticals:

Executive Summary

Technological prowess in healthcare industry has empowered consumers with emergence of E-pharmacy. E-pharmacies can aggregate supplies by having simultaneous access to inventories of multiple pharmacies which leads to availability of hard-to-find medicines at finger click. This has led to phenomenal increase in accessibility of healthcare services to far-flung areas in otherwise ubiquitous pharmaceutical industry in the country. Various E-pharmacies business models have been operating in the nation such as Inventory Led model, Hub and Spoke model, Hybrid Model and Local-Channel Model. These models have been analyzed in the report in context to Indian market.

Growth of Indian online pharmaceutical market is propelled by surge in internet penetration, convenience provided to consumers, increasing healthcare awareness, government initiatives and rising disposable incomes. However, there are various factors restraining growth of the market which includes lack of proper regulatory framework, opposition from offline retailers, high logistics costs and quality assurance issues. The market is characterized by leading trends such investments in E-Pharmacy and online presence of existing “Brick-and-Mortar” drug retailers.

The report “Indian Online Pharmaceuticals Market Outlook 2022” provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the Indian online pharmacies market with coverage on market regulations, SWOT analysis and business models existing in the market. Future forecasts of Indian pharmaceuticals market overall and online pharmaceuticals has been provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating Indian online pharmaceuticals market include Apollo Pharmacy, 1MG.com, PM Healthcare and Netmeds.com, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data

supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in Indian online pharmaceuticals market.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2379198-indian-online-pharmaceuticals-market-outlook-2022

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Indian Pharmaceutical Market

3.1 Overview

3.2 Pharmaceutical Distribution

3.3 Pharmaceutical Value Chain

3.4 Market Analysis

3.4.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

3.4.2 Market Share by Segment

4. Online Pharmaceutical

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Benefits of Online Pharmaceuticals

4.1.2 Comparison of Offline & Online Pharmacy

4.2 Online Pharmacy- Business Model

5. Indian Online Pharmacy Market Analysis

5.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Market Share by Competitors

6. Market Regulation

7. SWOT Analysis

8. Market Dynamics

8.1 Industry Trends & Development

8.1.1 Investments in E-Pharmacy

8.1.2 Online Venture of “Brick-and-Mortar” Retailers

8.2 Growth Drivers

8.2.1 Surge in Internet Penetration

8.2.2 Convenience for Consumers

8.2.3 Increasing Healthcare Awareness

8.2.4 Government Initiatives

8.2.5 Rising Disposable Income

8.3 Challenges

8.3.1 Lack of Proper Regulatory Framework

8.3.2 Opposition from Offline Retailers

8.3.3 High Logistics Cost

8.3.4 Quality Assurance Issues

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Apollo Pharmacy

10.2 1MG.com

10.3 PM Healthcare

10.4 Netmeds.com

11. Recommendations

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2379198-indian-online-pharmaceuticals-market-outlook-2022