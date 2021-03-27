ood Supplement Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023
Food Supplement Market 2018
Food supplements are concentrated sources of nutrients taken as a dietary top-up. They include fish oils, which have been shown to benefit heart health, minerals like iron to help prevent anaemia, and a whole list of vitamins, from A to K.
The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Food Supplement market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Food Supplement in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Food Supplement in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Food Supplement market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Food Supplement include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Food Supplement include
Maat Nutritionals
Natures Product
Multivitamin Direct
Bactolac Pharmaceutical
Superior Supplement Manufacturing
Asiamerica Ingredients
Balchem Corporation
Barrington Nutritionals
Lallemand Bio-Ingredients
Next Pharmaceuticals
Nutralliance
PLT Health Solutions
Proprietary Nutritionals
Vertellus Specialties
Xsto Solutions
Biotron Laboratories
Natreon
Fooding Group Limited
Henan Hongxiang Chemicals
Market Size Split by Type
Vitamins
Dietary element
Amino acids and proteins
Essential fatty acids
Nucleotides
Market Size Split by Application
Supermarket & Mall
E-commercial
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
