OSINT Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

The interest blast was the following boondocks for what is known as the open source intelligence or OSINT. There is a striking differentiation between how data is analyzed today and before the ascent of the advanced period. Data through open source was particularly restricted previously, be that as it may, with the approach of fast data exchange framework, the issue has totally switched. OSINT has really turned into the need of great importance as it can improve the massives squares of unclassified sources and isolate great data, restricting unimportant information. The worldwide market for OSINT is required to outperform a valuation of USD 7,000 Mn continuously in 2023. Open source intelligence is additionally picking up energy because of the quick extension of the open source open database and the expanded danger of cyber threat.

Market segmentation

Global OSINT Market is classified on the basis of its security type, technology, application, and regional demand. Based on its security types, the market is segmented into content intelligence, human intelligence, dark web analysis, data analytics, link/network analysis, text analytics, big data, and artificial intelligence. On the basis of its technology, the market is bifurcated into video analytics, big data software, text analytics, cyber security, web analysis, visualization tool, and social media analysis. Based on its application, the market is categorized into military & defense, private sector, homeland security, national security, and public sector.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global OSINT Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Palantir Technologies, Inc. (US), CybelAngel (Paris), Intrinsec Security Inc.(Canada), Sail Labs (Austria), Digimind (France), KB Crawl (US), Recorded Future Inc.(US), Dataiku (US), Dassault Systèmes(France), Thales (France), Nice Systems (Israel), Verint Systems (US), Expert System (Italy), among others are some of the major players in the Global OSINT Market.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Research Objective

2.1.2 Assumption

2.1.3 Limitation

2.2 Market Structure:

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Advancements in Analytics

4.2.2 Increased availability of open source public data

4.2.3 Increased cyber threats, terrorism and other illegal practices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Large volume Open Source Information

4.3.2 Lack of investments and expertise in analytics

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6 Global OSINT Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market statistics

6.2.1 By Security Type

6.2.1.1 Human Intelligence

6.2.1.2 Content Intelligence

6.2.1.3 Dark Web Analysis

6.2.1.4 Link/Network Analysis

6.2.1.5 Data Analytics

6.2.1.6 Text Analytics

6.2.1.7 Artificial Intelligence

6.2.1.8 Big Data

6.2.1.9 Others

6.2.2 By Technology

6.2.2.1 Big Data Software

6.2.2.2 Video Analytics

6.2.2.3 Text Analytics

6.2.2.4 Visualization Tool

6.2.2.5 Cyber Security

6.2.2.6 Web Analysis

6.2.2.7 Social Media Analysis

6.2.2.8 Others

6.2.3 By Application

6.2.3.1 Military & Defense

6.2.3.2 Homeland Security

6.2.3.3 Private Sector

6.2.3.4 Public Sector

6.2.3.5 National Security

6.2.3.6 Others

6.2.4 By Region

6.2.4.1 North America

6.2.4.1.1 U.S.

6.2.4.1.2 Canada

6.2.4.1.3 Mexico

6.2.4.2 Europe

6.2.4.2.1 Germany

6.2.4.2.2 U.K.

6.2.4.2.3 France

6.2.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.2.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.4.3.1 China

6.2.4.3.2 Japan

6.2.4.3.3 India

6.2.4.3.4 Rest of Asia- Pacific

6.2.4.4 Latin America

6.2.4.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.4.2 Colombia

6.2.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

6.2.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.4.5.1 GCC

6.2.4.5.2 South Africa

6.2.4.5.3 Kenya

6.2.4.5.4 Nigeria

6.2.4.5.5 Rest of ME&A

Continued……

