Pest Control Services Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Anticimex , Ecolab , Rentokil Initial , Rollins , ServiceMaster and Forecast to 2023

The pest control services industry includes firms that are involved in the professional management of pests, termites, rodents, and other species that can cause health issues or undesired quality of life for humans.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Pest Control Services in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The increase in insurance-based pest control services will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market in the coming years. Our market research analysts have predicted that the market will grow at a CAGR of close to 6% by 2022.

The worldwide market for Pest Control Services is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Anticimex

Ecolab

Rentokil Initial

Rollins

ServiceMaster

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

General Pest Control

Termite Control

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pest Control Services Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 General Pest Control

1.2.2 Termite Control

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Anticimex

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Pest Control Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Anticimex Pest Control Services Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Ecolab

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Pest Control Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ecolab Pest Control Services Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Rentokil Initial

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Pest Control Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Rentokil Initial Pest Control Services Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Rollins

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Pest Control Services Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Rollins Pest Control Services Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 ServiceMaster

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Pest Control Services Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 ServiceMaster Pest Control Services Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

