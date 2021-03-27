Plant Stem Cell Market for Nutrition Is Expected To Reach USD 1,299.7 Mn by 2022

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Plant Stem Cell Market for Nutrition By Applications (Develop Natural Mechanism, Develop Stem Cell Physiology, Cellular Rejuvenation, Weight Loss, Anti-wrinkle & Others) – Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2022,” the plant stem cell market for nutrition was valued at USD 324.0 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 1,299.7 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Insights:

Plant Stem Cell remedies, also called gemmotherapy, are the extracts from the buds and shoots of plants, trees, and shrubs. The remedies are extracted by a highly specialized process using alcohol, water, and glycerin to extract the full spectrum of phytochemicals. There are two parts within a plant stem cell remedy that are important in its healing effect: the plant growth hormones and the phytochemicals. The plant growth hormones stimulate immature cells in the tissues and organs in human body and repair damaged cells. While, phytochemicals in plant stem cell remedies promote regeneration through stimulating cellular processes and can aid in many different metabolism pathways within the body. Plant stem cell technology is a key group in this area that is witnessing significant research activities and awareness in consumer group. Plant stem cell technology is claimed to control and even reverse ageing process by harnessing the regenerative power of stem cells. This technology also helps in improving human stem cell regeneration. The earliest plant stem cell explored for anti-aging is from Swiss apples. At present stem cells Edelweiss, grape, argan, coneflower and other such miracle fruits and plants are increasingly being adopted in the novel advanced skin care and wellness products. Plant stem cell extracts helps fight infections and detoxifies toxins that cause chronic illnesses. Plant stem cells in nutrition is a developing segment in the field of biotechnology, and is expected to grow in the forecast period due to its increasing application in acute as well as chronic diseases. Moreover, rising application of plant stem cells in the day-to-day well would further fuel the market growth in the near future.

Market Competition Assessment:

The plant stem cell market for nutrition is observed as the most diversified and competitive market comprising large number of players. The market is dominated by several players, depending on their major competencies. The key players in this market are Mibelle Group, Aidan Products LLC, PhytoScience SdnBhd, PSC Distribution LLC, Natura Therapeutics, Inc., and others.

Key Market Movements:

Spending on agricultural and nutrition research and development has increased recently but the rate of growth is slow than expected

As of the present market scenario, products with plant stem cells with key ingredients are rare as against supplements with key nutrient ingredients that boost body stem cell regeneration

Affordability associated with these processes is in the capacity of the nutrition companies, where research in academia is restricted to funding and donations. As a result, the end-products thus introduced in the market are high priced

