Population Health Management Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description

Population Health Management is the aggregation of patient data across multiple health information technology resources, the analysis of that data into a single, actionable patient record, and the actions through which care providers can improve both clinical and financial outcomes.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Population Health Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Population Health Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the population health management market in 2018. The U.S. is the largest market in North America, owing to the rising healthcare costs, growing geriatric population, the implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), increasing funding for population health management, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing number of awareness campaigns. In Canada, the growth of the population health management market is driven by the rising healthcare spending, the implementation of the population health approach by the Canadian government, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the country. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the implementation of a number of PHM programs to improve population health in Australia, growing medical tourism in Asia, rapidly growing healthcare industry in India, efforts taken to digitalize the healthcare system in China, investments and reforms to modernize China’s healthcare infrastructure, and new outline by Japan’s information and communication technology fund.

The global Population Health Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Population Health Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cerner

Mckesson

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Healthagen

Optumhealth

IBM

Epic

Conifer Health Solutions

Health Catalyst

WeLLCentive

I2I Population Health

Verscend Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Employer Groups

Government Bodies

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Population Health Management Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Population Health Management

1.2 Classification of Population Health Management by Types

1.2.1 Global Population Health Management Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Population Health Management Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Web-based

1.2.4 Cloud-based

1.2.5 On-premise

1.3 Global Population Health Management Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Population Health Management Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Healthcare Providers

1.3.3 Healthcare Payers

1.3.4 Employer Groups

1.3.5 Government Bodies

1.4 Global Population Health Management Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Population Health Management Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Population Health Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Population Health Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Population Health Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Population Health Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Population Health Management Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Population Health Management (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cerner

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Population Health Management Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cerner Population Health Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Mckesson

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Population Health Management Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Mckesson Population Health Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Population Health Management Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Population Health Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Healthagen

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Population Health Management Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Healthagen Population Health Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Optumhealth

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Population Health Management Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Optumhealth Population Health Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 IBM

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Population Health Management Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 IBM Population Health Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Epic

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Population Health Management Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Epic Population Health Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Conifer Health Solutions

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Population Health Management Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Conifer Health Solutions Population Health Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

