Robotic Total Stations 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.48% and Forecast to 2021

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotic total stations market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Robotic Total Stations Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Carlson Software

• GENEQ

• Leica Geosystems

• Topcon

• Trimble

Other prominent vendors

• Beijing Bofei Instrument

• Hilti

• geo-FENNEL

Market driver

• Reduced operational and labor cost

Market challenge

• High implementation cost

Market trend

• Multi-track prism technology

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 04: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global robotic total stations market

• Five forces analysis

PART 05: Market segmentation by application

• Market overview

• Global robotic total stations market by surveying

• Global robotic total stations market by engineering and construction

• Global robotic total stations market by excavation

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Market overview

• Global robotic total stations market by 0.5”-2” accuracy

• Global robotic total stations market by 2”-5” accuracy

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Robotic total stations market in Americas

• Robotic total stations market in EMEA

• Robotic total stations market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Multi-track prism technology

• Combination of theodolites and electronic distance meter

• Advanced features in robotic total stations

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competition overview

• Other prominent vendors

• Carlson Software

• GENEQ

• Leica Geosystems

• Topcon

• Trimble

..…..Continued

