Satellite M2M Connections and Services Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Global Satellite M2M Connections and Services Market

Description

Satellite M2M technology enables communication of data or information between electronic devices with the help of satellite networks.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Satellite M2M Connections and Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Satellite M2M Connections and Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The government sector dominated this market by accounting for an impressive market share of more than 35%. The extensive use of satellite M2M connectivity for a wide array of military and government applications, such as monitoring and tracking of logistics and location-based tracking of military forces, will lead to the strong growth of this market segment during the forecast period.

At present, the Americas dominates this market and is anticipated to retain its dominating hold over the market until the end of 2023.

The global Satellite M2M Connections and Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Satellite M2M Connections and Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Globalstar

Iridium Communications

Kore

Orbcomm

Rogers Communications

Applied Satellite Technology

Digi International

Gemalto

Hughes Network System

Nupoint Systems

Oracle

Quake Global

Sprint

Teliasonera

Telit

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government

Transportation

Oil and Gas

Other

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Satellite M2M Connections and Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Satellite M2M Connections and Services

1.2 Classification of Satellite M2M Connections and Services by Types

1.2.1 Global Satellite M2M Connections and Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Satellite M2M Connections and Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Hardware

1.2.4 Services

1.3 Global Satellite M2M Connections and Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Satellite M2M Connections and Services Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Oil and Gas

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Satellite M2M Connections and Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Satellite M2M Connections and Services Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Satellite M2M Connections and Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Satellite M2M Connections and Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Satellite M2M Connections and Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Satellite M2M Connections and Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Satellite M2M Connections and Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Satellite M2M Connections and Services (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Globalstar

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Satellite M2M Connections and Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Globalstar Satellite M2M Connections and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Iridium Communications

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Satellite M2M Connections and Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Iridium Communications Satellite M2M Connections and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Kore

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Satellite M2M Connections and Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Kore Satellite M2M Connections and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Orbcomm

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Satellite M2M Connections and Services Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Orbcomm Satellite M2M Connections and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Rogers Communications

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Satellite M2M Connections and Services Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Rogers Communications Satellite M2M Connections and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Applied Satellite Technology

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Satellite M2M Connections and Services Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Applied Satellite Technology Satellite M2M Connections and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

