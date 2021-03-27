Saudi Arabia Medical Devices Market Raise By Product Type, Therapeutic Application with Impact of New Technologies By Leading Regional Players Till 2023

Market Research Future published research report on Saudi Arabia Medical Devices market. The Saudi Arabia Medical Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~9.5% during the period 2018 to 2023 segmented by therapeutic application; market is segmented into general surgery, diagnostic imaging, respiratory, orthopedics, cardiovascular, dental

Factors such as favorable reimbursement policies, coupled with the ongoing product development & commercialization help boosting the market growth. Developments of products and technologies remain one of the main pillars for the growing market of medical devices. Most innovations transpired in the medical devices are based on solving the engineering problem.

Development of stronger and biocompatible materials led the growth of the bio-implants segment, while advancements in connectivity and processing power led the growth of diagnostic imaging sector. The other drivers of medical device market are rising cost of healthcare which stimulated the development of innovative connected products such as wearable medical devices, falling cost of production and increasing manufacturing capacities in electronic industry, demand for early detection and non-invasive therapies, etc.

On the other hand, factors such as stringent and unclear regulatory framework, along with the growing data security concerns for especially, connectivity issues between underdeveloped and developing regions, etc. are expected to inhibit the market growth.

Saudi Arabia Medical Devices Market – Dominant Players

The major participants of this market are: Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV., Baxter International, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., Cardinal Health, Al-Salehiya Medical Establishment, Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corporation (SPIMACO), Al Amin Medical Instruments Company (AMICO), Al Faisaliah Medical Systems (FMS), Siemens Ltd and others.

Saudi Arabia Medical Devices Market – Segmentation

MRFR has segmented into 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

By Product Types: Comprises Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Molecular Devices, Surgical Devices, Drug Delivery Devices, Bio Implants and Stimulation Devices, Automation and Robotics among others.

By Therapeutic Applications: Diagnostic Imaging, General Surgery, Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Orthopaedics, Dental, Neurology, Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT), Ophthalmology, Nephrology and Urology, among others.

By End-Users: Ambulatory, Home and Hospitals among others.

By Regions: Geographical regions & Continents of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Medical Devices Market – Regional Analysis

The Healthcare Sector of Saudi Arabia is divided between private and state. The public healthcare expenditure accounts for approximately 75% of total health expenditure in 2014. Local manufacturing represents a poor outlook which is limited to consumables and ordinary articles. The government has established some of the best hospitals in the region such as King Faisal specialist hospital and research center, Riyadh military hospital, Saudi Arabia’s National Guard health affairs hospital etc. Saudi Arabia is extremely dependent on imports for medical devices and imports account for approximately 92% of total market for medical devices. U.S. medical device suppliers dominate the scenario with European vendors in the second position. Among the regions of Saudi Arabia Riyadh tops the healthcare expenditure list followed by Tabuk, Makkah and Madina.

