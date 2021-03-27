SCADA Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Orbis Research has published in depth analysis report on Global SCADA market to provide accurate information about the SCADA market Inspection Sales Segment. The Report scrutinizes an accurate analysis of the various segments of the Industry by providing meaningful insights. The Report also presents error-free and structured information to all the executives and leaders regarding the upcoming market movement. All these are available for major key players such as: ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), General Electric Co. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Larsen & Toubro (India), Rockwell Automation Inc. (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), M.B. Control & Systems Pvt. Ltd (India) and Iconics Inc. (US)

This report studies the SCADA market, Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is a control system architecture that uses computers, networked data communications and graphical user interfaces for high-level process supervisory management, but uses other peripheral devices such as programmable logic controllers and discrete PID controllers to interface to the process plant or machinery.

SCADA systems include hardware and software components. SCADA is used in power plants as well as in oil and gas refining, telecommunications, transportation, and water and waste control.

SCADA used in industry including Power & Energy, Oil & Gas Industry, Water & Waste Control, Telecommunications, Transportation, Manufacturing Industry and Others. Report data showed that 33.82%, 16.80% of the SCADA market demand in Power & Energy and Oil & Gas Industry for India region in 2017.

There are three kinds of SCADA, which are including SCADA Hardware, SCADA Software and SCADA Services. SCADA Hardware and SCADA Services are important in the SCADA, with a 42.39% and 46.96% revenue market share nearly in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, SCADA industry will still be a high-speed developing industry. Sales of SCADA have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry..

The SCADA market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for SCADA.

This report presents the worldwide SCADA market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

SCADA Breakdown Data by Type

Hardware

Software

Services

SCADA Breakdown Data by Application

Power & Energy

Oil & Gas Industry

Water & Waste Control

Telecommunications

Transportation

Manufacturing Industry

Others

