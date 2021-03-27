Server Less Computing Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2027

In past few years, Server less Computing has enabled organizations to focus more on their core products and services rather on their IT infrastructure. In today’s world all kinds of businesses are using Server less computing services without having concern about any infrastructure issues. This is one of the biggest factor which is driving the growth of Server less computing market. IoT (Internet of Things) proliferation, globalization and agility demands are further accelerating the demand for the adoption of Server less Computing.

Server less Computing is an evolutionary step in leveraging the cloud to its full potential. By adopting Sever less computing architecture, customer can run application on servers, without waiting or worrying about infrastructure and the customers don’t have to own, manage, or maintain those servers. The Cloud Service Provider (CSP) is responsible for infrastructure management and for providing the resources to its customer to help them to focus on business functions. The benefits of Server less Computing such as reduced cost, rapid development and deployment, build-in scalability and others are playing an important role in supporting the rapid adoption of Server less Computing and which ultimately helps in fueling the growth of Server less Computing market.

Global Server less Computing Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The advancement in the Computing technology is the primary growth factor which is driving the growth of Server less computing market. The digital era has greatly accelerated the change and evolution for new products, services and business models. Enterprises are facing pressure to release new features and products that meet the growing expectations of customers. This is also one of the biggest factor which is fueling the growth of Server less computing market.

Apart from this, the increase in the number of Server less Computing provider and the paradigm shift in the way of developing applications are playing an important role in high adoption of Server less Computing Services and ultimately helps in fueling the growth of Server less computing market.

Challenges

Security is one of the major factor which may hinders the growth of Server less computing market. Apart from this, the several issues such as loss of control over infrastructure, complication in switching from one vendor’s offering to another, and others are some of the challenges which may hamper the growth of Server less Computing market.

Global Server less Computing Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Server less Computing market on the basis of end user:

Small-sized Enterprises

Medium-sized Enterprises

Large-sized Enterprises

Global Server less Computing Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

The prominent players in Global Server less computing market are: Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google, Alibaba cloud, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Dell Boomi Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Joyent Inc. and others