Shelf-Stable Dough Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2028

Shelf-Stable Dough Market Outlook

The shelf-stable dough is the dough that can be preserved for a particular period of time on the shelf without being refrigerated or frozen. The normal dough is susceptible to moulds that cause spoilage and requires to be either refrigerated or frozen. To avoid this, the manufacturers have come up with shelf-stable dough that is manufactured specifically to the application with required formulations. The preparation of the shelf-stable dough is dependent on the process used to prepare the dough. The shelf-stable dough can be manufactured using various ingredients such as wheat, maize, chickpea, sweet potato etc. Currently, the shelf-stable dough that is available in the market is only for the preparation of cookies. The demand for shelf-stable dough is in various food services and households that could benefit from this in terms of costs and sustainability. The preservation of the shelf-stable dough is not required. This could thus replace the original dough market in the next few years.

Manufacturers switching to Gluten Free and Natural Ingredients for Manufacturing Shelf-Stable Dough Due to Increasing Health Conscious Population

The stability of the dough can be increased by using the chemicals in the dough that can be consumed by humans, but the increasing awareness of health has resulted in the manufacturers researching on ways to increase the shelf life of the dough by organic methods. The shelf-stable dough is not available in organic nature but a lot of research is carried out for the organic shelf-stable dough. Also, a company called Hungryroot is manufacturing shelf-stable dough that is gluten-free by using sweet potato and chickpea. The shelf-stable dough has not gained traction yet as the awareness among the consumers is less.

Shelf-Stable Dough Market: Segmentation

On the basis of ingredient, shelf-stable dough market has been segmented as-

Wheat-based

Bean & Legume

Grain-based

Others

On the basis of flavour, shelf-stable dough market has been segmented as-

Chocolate Chip

Cinnamon

On the basis of end use, shelf-stable dough market has been segmented as-

Food Service

Household/Retail

On the basis of distribution channel, shelf-stable dough market has been segmented as-

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Retail

Shelf-Stable Dough Market: Regional Analysis

The shelf-stable dough is available mostly in the region of North America and Europe. Also, the manufacturers manufacturing the shelf-stable dough are very less in number across the globe. This is because the process is very complicated and a lot of tests need to be carried out before the dough reached the market. But the demand of the shelf-stable dough will increase in the coming years in the foodservice industry and the retail market as it will be cost-effective and also will not require thawing every time the dough is to be used.

General Mills, an American-based food company, has filed a patent for shelf-stable dough. The research is being carried out by the company and the product is still not in the market. The company has patented the process of deactivating yeast enzymes to manufacture shelf-stable dough and increase its shelf life.

Shelf-Stable Dough Market: Opportunities

Due to very fewer manufacturers producing the shelf-stable dough, it is a white space for the new manufacturers who want to invest in this product. Also, a very good opportunity for the manufacturers is in the European region where the bakery industry is well established. The Southeast Asia market for baked goods is also on the rise because of the adoption of the western bakery culture into their daily diet. Also, the foodservice operators in the bakery sector are increasing in Southeast Asia region posing as a good opportunity for the manufacturers that are established in that market.

Shelf-Stable Dough Market: Key Participants

Some of the key market participants in the shelf-stable dough market are: