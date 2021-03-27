Shoulder Arthroplasty 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.12% and Forecast to 2022
Description:-
The analysts forecast the global shoulder arthroplasty market to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the period 2018-2022.
The shoulder joint is a highly mobile joint. It comprises four joints, namely the sternoclavicular joint, scapulothoracic joint, acromioclavicular joint, and glenohumeral joint. Shoulder arthroplasty is a surgical procedure for partial or total replacement of the glenohumeral joint by a prosthetic implant. The surgery is conducted to relieve arthritic shoulder pain and fix severe joint damage due to injury.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global shoulder arthroplasty market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• DePuy Synthes
• Integra LifeSciences
• Smith & Nephew
• Wright Medical Group
• Zimmer Biomet
Market driver
• Growing prevalence of arthritis coupled with increasing geriatric population
Market challenge
• High cost of technological development
Market trend
• Growing utilization of robotics in surgeries
Table Of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PROCEDURE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEVICES
Continued……
