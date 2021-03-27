Solar Pump Market: Industry Overview, Size, Scope, Share, Opportunities, Segmentation by Region, Types, Products, Application, Global Trends, Drivers and Forecast to 2023
Summary:
ICRWorld’s Solar Pump market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
Global Solar Pump Market: Product Segment Analysis
-Surface Solar Pumps
Surface Diaphragm Pumps
Surface Centrifugal Pumps
-Submersible Solar Pumps
Submersible Diaphragm Pumps
Submersible Centrifugal Pumps
Global Solar Pump Market: Application Segment Analysis
Ground Water Applications
Irrigation Applications
Surface Pumping Applications
Pool & Recreation Applications
Oil & Gas Applications
Other applications
Global Solar Pump Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
The Players mentioned in our report
Lorentz Technology
Sun Edison
Dankoff Solar Pumps
Mono
Tata Power Solar
PM Pumpmakers GmbH
Greenmax Technololgy
Sun Pumps
Grundfos
Franklin Electric
SHURFLO
SunRay Engineering
TXAM Pumps
ROTOSOL
Bison Solar
Polysolar
Shenzhen Sacred
Bodisun New Energy
Megawatt New Energy
