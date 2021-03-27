Surgical Sutures Market Emerging Opportunities, Growing Demand and Significant Trends by 2025

Surgical sutures refer to the medical device that is used to hold body tissue together and helps to close a wound.

Surgical sutures commonly called stitches, which involves using a needle with an attached length of thread. Surgical sutures used to close wound in various disease such as skin ulcers, neuropathic ulcers, pediatric cardiac surgery and diabetic ulcers.

Surgical sutures include absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. The absorbable surgical sutures break down harmlessly in tissue over time without intervention. The non-absorbable sutures comprised of material that are not metabolized by the biological activities of the body tissue. These non-absorbable sutures may be removed by the surgeons after the wound has healed. Surgical sutures materials involve natural and synthetic materials. Natural material includes silk, linen, and catgut, synthetic materials includes polyglycolic acid and polylactic acid

Growing aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the major factors drive the growth of the surgical sutures market.

Surgical Sutures Market: Drivers and Restraints

Presently, surgical sutures market is driven by growing aging population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of surgeries and burns and increasing number of hospitals.

However, growing demand for advanced wound closure materials, lack of product innovations in the surgical sutures and side effects from surgical sutures act as a major barrier for this market.

Surgical Sutures Market: Segmentation

Global Surgical Sutures market is further segmented into following types:

Type Absorbable Sutures Non-absorbable Sutures

Materials Monofilament Sutures Multi Filament Synthetic Sutures

Application Skin Ulcers Burns Surgical Wounds Traumatic Wounds



Surgical Sutures Market: Overview

With rapid growing elderly population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the global surgical sutures market is expected to have a positive growth in the forecast period (2015-2025).

Surgical Sutures Market: Region- wise Outlook

The global surgical sutures market is expected to register a positive CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, global surgical sutures market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and RoW.

North America followed by Europedominates the global surgical sutures market due to the good reimbursement schemes, developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing elderly population and rising incidence of chronic diseases. Asia-Pacific is the fastest emerging market for global surgical sutures due to the cost effective option to cure the disease, low disposable income and growing elderly population in this region.

Surgical Sutures Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in global surgical sutures market are Smith & Nephew, Johnson and Johnson, Covidien, 3M healthcare, Derma Sciences, SMB Corporation Of India, Dolphin Sutures, Molnlycke healthcare, Lotus Surgicals, Riverpoint Medical and B. Braun Melsungen AG.