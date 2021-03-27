Telecom Internet Of Things (IoT) Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2027

Telecom Internet of Things market is considered as the fastest growing market and it provide enhanced connectivity solutions to numerous smart devices. Technology plays an important role in the development of Telecom Internet of Things market and especially with the innovation of Internet of Things, Telecom Internet of Things market is witnessing the rapid growth. With the growing adoption of intelligent transportation system and rapid increase in number of smartphones and tablets, Telecom Internet of Things market is experiencing the rapid growth.

Internet of Things comes with the concept that everything around should be electronically integrated and interconnected. Telecom operators are now using digital platforms that combine connectivity, analysis, mobile, security and cloud to support business and all these empowers great revenue opportunity for them. Major applications such as logistics tracking, traffic management, smart healthcare and others are contributing to the growth of Telecom Internet of Things market.

Telecom Internet of Things (IoT) market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The major factor driving Telecom Internet of Things market is the growing need for enhanced connectivity solutions to connect smart devices. Moreover, the increased demand of mobile computing devices and network capacity to access connected services are the drivers which are contributing to the growth of global telecom Internet of Things market. Apart from this, the rising demand of telecommunication cloud for smart network bandwidth management and automation in communication operations are driving the Telecom Internet of Things market. Moreover the enhancement of smart technology and distributed application will increase the demand for Telecom Internet of Things market.

Challenges

The major challenge for the IoT telecom market is that the network operator should be able to offer fast, reliable and uninterrupted connectivity. Also, with the increase of connected devices and management of personal data, the privacy and security of customer information is the significant issue for the companies in Telecom Internet of Things market.

Telecom Internet of Things (IoT) Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Telecom Internet of Things market on the basis of Component:

Connectivity technology market

Network management solution market

Services market

Others

Segmentation of Telecom Internet of Things market on the basis of type of Service:

Business consulting services

Device and application management services

Installation and integration services

IoT billing and subscription management market

Others

Segmentation of Telecom Internet of Things market on the basis of Application:

Smart buildings and home automation

Capillary network management

Industrial manufacturing and automation

Vehicle telematics

Transportation, logistics tracking, and traffic management

Energy and utilities

Smart healthcare

Others

Telecom Internet of Things (IoT) market: Recent Developments and Competition dashboard

In June 2017 AT&T and China Telecom signed an agreement to expand partnership to develop network services around the world. Telcos such as AT&T, Vodafone, Verizon and others have done various development in Telecom market. For instance in October 2016, Vodafone launches first live commercial NB-IoT network.

The key market players in Telecom Internet of Things markets include AT&T, Inc., Ericsson, Verizon Communications, Inc., Sprint Corporation, Vodafone Group, Plc., China Mobile Ltd, Swisscom AG, Aeris, Deutsche Telekom AG and others.