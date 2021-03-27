The potassium sulphate market is estimated to value at USD 153 million at the end of the forecast period 2018-2027

The global potassium sulphate market is segmented by process into brine processing, mannheim process, sulphate salts reaction and others; by end-user industries into agriculture, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, industrial, food and others and by regions. Potassium Sulphate Market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Currently the global potassium sulphate market is observing vibrant growth owing to increasing demand of multi mineral fertilizers in the market. Advances in agricultural industry in the past few years and growing agricultural innovation explorations are projected to drive potassium sulphate market besides the wide range of functions of potassium sulphate in an immense range of products such as fertilizers, food nutrient supplements, and cosmetic thickeners during the forecast period.

Used in combination with sodium sulphate and magnesium sulphate in pharmaceutical industry in order to treat to cleanse bowel before colonoscopy, North America is panned to observe substantial potassium sulphate market growth due to rising potassium sulphate usage. North America is expected to be followed by Asia-Pacific in terms of consumption on the back of expanding potassium sulphate requirements in food and agrochemical industries. Europe is expected to drive demand and positively impact potassium sulphate market growth over the forecast period owing to increasing potassium sulphate application for crop fertilization as these fertilizers cause very low burning of crop roots.

Growing Applications in Pharmaceutical Industry

Potassium sulphate is used in pharmaceutical industry for growth, repair of damaged tissues and various other uses. Potassium sulphate is used in combination therapies in the pharmaceutical industry which is expected to back the potassium sulphate market decently in its growth.

Increasing Application in Agrochemical Industry

The use of potassium sulphate gives disease resistance to plants by stimulating growth of strong stems and thicker outer cell walls which makes them an attractive choice to be used for fertilizers that is estimated to propel the market most sharply over the forecast period.

However, various health problems associated with large ingestion of potassium sulphate such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat and more is anticipated to serve as a restrain in the growth of potassium sulphate market.

The report titled “Global Potassium Sulphate Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Potassium Sulphate market in terms of market segmentation by process, by end-user industries and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Potassium Sulphate market which includes company profiling of K+S Group, Tessenderlo Group, Compass Minerals, SQM, YARA International Asa, Rusal Plc., Sesoda, Guotou Xinjiang LuoBuPo Potassium Salt, Qing Shang Chemical and Migao Group. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Potassium Sulphate market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

