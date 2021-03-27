VHF Air-Ground Communication Stations 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2023

The VHF air-ground communication stations play a very significant role in air to ground communications between pilots and air-traffic controllers. As air traffic volume has steadily increased, the VHF air-ground communication stations have become critical aspects for airline operations. There have been significant innovations in the VHF air-ground communication systems, owing to the technological advancements and improved software systems. Currently, there are several investments by companies, such as Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rockwell Collins, and Thales Group on the VHF air-ground communication station front, which would significantly propel the market.

The emergence of wireless air-ground communication, technological advancements in aircraft communications, and the increase in aircraft deliveries are the key factors that fuel the market growth. Moreover, factors such as increase in demand for next-generation air-ground communications and commercialization of UAV are considered major opportunities for the global market.

Regional Analysis

The VHF air-ground communication stations market is estimated to grow at 14.64% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2023. In 2018, the market was led by North America with 43.89% share, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific with shares of 24.97% and 17.66%, respectively. Of late, the Asia-Pacific region has become a lucrative region due to the adoption of next-generation aircraft communication technologies in the aviation industry. In addition, countries such as China, South Korea, India use VHF air-ground communication stations at their commercial and military airports, majorly for navigation and flight tracking purposes.

Key Players

Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Rockwell Collins (US), and Honeywell International, Inc. (US) are some of the key players operating in the market and have accounted for nearly 91.71% of the market share in 2017. Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Selex ES Inc. (US), Becker Avionics (US), Viasat Inc. (US), Spaceon (China), and Raytheon Company (US) are some of the other players operating in the market.

Key Findings

• In this report, the global VHF air-ground communication stations market has been segmented on the basis of type as, namely, desktop air-ground communication stations and portable air-ground communication stations. The portable air-ground communication stations segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.47% during the forecast period.

• The global VHF air-ground communication stations has been segmented, by application as air traffic control system, civil aviation air-ground communication, military aviation communication and others. The air traffic control system segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.50% during the forecast period.

• North America would dominate the VHF air-ground communication stations market by 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 15.87% during the forecast period. It is expected to reach a market size of USD 264.9 million by 2023.

