Walk-In Refrigerator Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Foster Refrigerator, Kolpak, Master-Bilt, Nor-Lake, Able Products and Forecast to 2026
Walk-in refrigerators (also called walk-in coolers) are commercial refrigerators, which are available in low and medium temperature ranges and have refrigerated spaces that can be easily walked into. The specifications of the walk-in refrigerators generally range from less than 55 sq. ft. of the floor spacing to multiple thousand sq. ft. with the heights of the ceilings varying from 7 ft. to 32 ft. The walk-in refrigerators are generally used to maintain pre-cooled products at the refrigerated temperature.
With the resurgence of the nonresidential construction industry and improved performance of downstream markets, revenue for the Walk-in and Cabinet Cooler Manufacturing industry has expanded over the past five years. Credit conditions have also relaxed over the past five years, restoring restaurants’, grocers’ and warehouses’ ability to borrow money to invest in new capital, contributing to improving industry performance. With construction activity set to continue recovering over the next five years and demand from downstream industries growing alongside disposable income.
This report focuses on the global Walk-In Refrigerator status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Walk-In Refrigerator development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Foster Refrigerator
Kolpak
Master-Bilt
Nor-Lake
Able Products
American Panel
Amerikooler
Arctic Walk In Cooler & Freezers
Beverage-Air
Delfield
Emerson Electric
Friginox
Haier
Honeywell
Hussmann
Imbera Foodservice
Imperial Manufacturing
Intertek
Panasonic
Precision Refrigeration
Src Refrigeration
Victory Refrigeration
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
In Door
Out Door
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Foodservice
Bakeries
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Walk-In Refrigerator Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 In Door
1.4.3 Out Door
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Walk-In Refrigerator Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Retail
1.5.3 Foodservice
1.5.4 Bakeries
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Foster Refrigerator
12.1.1 Foster Refrigerator Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Walk-In Refrigerator Introduction
12.1.4 Foster Refrigerator Revenue in Walk-In Refrigerator Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Foster Refrigerator Recent Development
12.2 Kolpak
12.2.1 Kolpak Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Walk-In Refrigerator Introduction
12.2.4 Kolpak Revenue in Walk-In Refrigerator Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Kolpak Recent Development
12.3 Master-Bilt
12.3.1 Master-Bilt Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Walk-In Refrigerator Introduction
12.3.4 Master-Bilt Revenue in Walk-In Refrigerator Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Master-Bilt Recent Development
12.4 Nor-Lake
12.4.1 Nor-Lake Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Walk-In Refrigerator Introduction
12.4.4 Nor-Lake Revenue in Walk-In Refrigerator Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Nor-Lake Recent Development
12.5 Able Products
12.5.1 Able Products Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Walk-In Refrigerator Introduction
12.5.4 Able Products Revenue in Walk-In Refrigerator Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Able Products Recent Development
12.6 American Panel
12.6.1 American Panel Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Walk-In Refrigerator Introduction
12.6.4 American Panel Revenue in Walk-In Refrigerator Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 American Panel Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
