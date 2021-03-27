Water and Wastewater Management Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026
The global water & wastewater treatment market to reach USD 674.72 billion by 2025, driven by the rising demand for freshwater for drinking, industrialization and agriculture. Treated water is suitable for various end-uses such as river flow maintenance, drinking, the supply of industrial water and irrigation.
Asia Pacific was the largest market accounting for 43.9% of the revenue share in 2017. It is anticipated to gain momentum over the forecast period on account of the growing demand for filtered water for various applications.
This report focuses on the global Water and Wastewater Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water and Wastewater Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Veolia (France)
SUEZ (France)
Xylem (US)
Dow Water & Process Solutions (US)
Evoqua Water Technologies (US)
Aquatech International (US)
Ecolab (US)
3M (US)
Pentair (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chemicals
Treatment Technologies
Equipment & Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Municipal
Industrialization
Agriculture
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Water and Wastewater Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Chemicals
1.4.3 Treatment Technologies
1.4.4 Equipment & Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Water and Wastewater Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Municipal
1.5.3 Industrialization
1.5.4 Agriculture
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Veolia (France)
12.1.1 Veolia (France) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Water and Wastewater Management Introduction
12.1.4 Veolia (France) Revenue in Water and Wastewater Management Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Veolia (France) Recent Development
12.2 SUEZ (France)
12.2.1 SUEZ (France) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Water and Wastewater Management Introduction
12.2.4 SUEZ (France) Revenue in Water and Wastewater Management Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 SUEZ (France) Recent Development
12.3 Xylem (US)
12.3.1 Xylem (US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Water and Wastewater Management Introduction
12.3.4 Xylem (US) Revenue in Water and Wastewater Management Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Xylem (US) Recent Development
12.4 Dow Water & Process Solutions (US)
12.4.1 Dow Water & Process Solutions (US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Water and Wastewater Management Introduction
12.4.4 Dow Water & Process Solutions (US) Revenue in Water and Wastewater Management Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Dow Water & Process Solutions (US) Recent Development
12.5 Evoqua Water Technologies (US)
12.5.1 Evoqua Water Technologies (US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Water and Wastewater Management Introduction
12.5.4 Evoqua Water Technologies (US) Revenue in Water and Wastewater Management Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Evoqua Water Technologies (US) Recent Development
12.6 Aquatech International (US)
12.6.1 Aquatech International (US) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Water and Wastewater Management Introduction
12.6.4 Aquatech International (US) Revenue in Water and Wastewater Management Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Aquatech International (US) Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
