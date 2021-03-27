Wireless Fire Detection Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2017 – 2027

Traditionally, fire detection systems are designed using cables that connect fire-initiating devices to fire alarm control panels. Using cables in hard wire systems is more expensive. Installing conduit, connectors, fasteners, power supplies and transformers is time-consuming and labor intensive. Wireless fire detection provides reliable wireless connections to control panels using a fully supervised wireless signal instead of wires. The installation cost of typical fire alarm systems breaks down into two basic types of charges which include tools costs and labor charges to install that equipment, but wireless detection systems do not require cable to connect between sensing devices and control equipment, the system designer can eliminate the costs associated with cable, channel, back boxes, fasteners and power supplies. Technological advancements in fire detection devices and wireless networking and improvement of various standards is increasing the growth of the wireless fire detection systems market.

Wireless Fire Detection Market: Market Dynamics

The rapid adoption of wireless fire detection is driven by the increasing demand for retrofit installations due to the cost effectiveness and the ease involved in installing these systems.

Higher maintenance cost and low reliability of wireless fire detection as compared to other fire alarms can be the restraining factor for the market.

The latest trend in the wireless fire detection is the integration of the detectors and sensor technologies within a single detector, which results in greater efficiency and lowered cost.

Global Wireless Fire Detection Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Wireless fire detection market segmented by product type, installation type, technology, system type, verticals, and region.

Segmentation by product typein Wireless Fire Detection market:

Fire Detection

Fire Suppression

Fire Alarms

Detection Devices

Segmentation by installation type in Wireless Fire Detection market:

New Installation

Retrofit Installation

Segmentation by technology in Wireless Fire Detection market:

Smoke Detectors

Multi Sensor Detectors

Heat Detectors

Gas Detectors

Segmentation by system type in Wireless Fire Detection market:

Fully Wireless Systems

Hybrid Systems

Segmentation by verticals in Wireless Fire Detection market:

Residential

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

BFSI

Education

Government

Manufacturing

Industrial automation

Others

Global Wireless Fire Detection Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in Wireless Fire Detection market includeArgus Security S.r.l., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Tyco International PLC, EMS Security Group Ltd, Sterling Safety Systems, Halma Plc, Hochiki Corporation, Zeta Alarm Systems, Electro Detectors Ltd, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd and Napco Security Technologies, Inc.