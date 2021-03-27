WLAN Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026
WLAN is a computer network that enables data transmission at high speed without the need of wired connection for connectivity between devices. The network is utilized in homes and by enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) related to multiple sectors, and by government organizations. WLAN overcomes the disadvantages of a wired network of connecting multiple devices over long distances. It helps user to access remote applications and data. WLAN also ensures increased bandwidth, leading to improved performance of network. Data transmission can take place at speeds ranging from 1 to 600 Mbps. WLAN are implemented in two ways: internal WLAN and authorized visitor WLAN.
According to the report, rise in global internet traffic will be a key driver for market growth.In order to support high volume of data, network operators are upgrading their WLAN networks to keep up with the rising demand. This has led to greater adoption and rise in sales of WLAN devices.
This report focuses on the global WLAN status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the WLAN development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
HP/Aruba
Ruckus
Ubiquiti
Aerohive
Belkin
Buffalo Technology
D-Link
NETGEAR
Samsung
Zebra Technologies
ZTE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Internal WLAN
Authorized Visitor WLAN
Market segment by Application, split into
Homes
Enterprise
Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Government Organizations
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global WLAN Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Internal WLAN
1.4.3 Authorized Visitor WLAN
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global WLAN Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Homes
1.5.3 Enterprise
1.5.4 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
1.5.5 Government Organizations
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 WLAN Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in WLAN Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.2 HP/Aruba
12.2.1 HP/Aruba Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 WLAN Introduction
12.2.4 HP/Aruba Revenue in WLAN Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 HP/Aruba Recent Development
12.3 Ruckus
12.3.1 Ruckus Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 WLAN Introduction
12.3.4 Ruckus Revenue in WLAN Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Ruckus Recent Development
12.4 Ubiquiti
12.4.1 Ubiquiti Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 WLAN Introduction
12.4.4 Ubiquiti Revenue in WLAN Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Ubiquiti Recent Development
12.5 Aerohive
12.5.1 Aerohive Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 WLAN Introduction
12.5.4 Aerohive Revenue in WLAN Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Aerohive Recent Development
12.6 Belkin
12.6.1 Belkin Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 WLAN Introduction
12.6.4 Belkin Revenue in WLAN Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Belkin Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
