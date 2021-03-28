2019-2028 Report on Global Waterproof Tapes Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Waterproof Tapes market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Waterproof Tapes from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Waterproof Tapes market.

Leading players of Waterproof Tapes including:

3M

Johnson & Johnson

Nitto Denko Corporation

Henkel

Tesa SE

Medline Industries

Avery Dennison Corporation

Furukawa Electric

Asian Paints Lmited

Scapa Group PLC

Teraoka Seisakusho

Shurtape Technologies LLC

Construction Chemicals (Pty) Ltd.

Tapespec

Heskins Ltd

Gebrüder Jaeger GmbH

Advance Tapes International Ltd

Dukal Corporation

Isoltema SPA

Metalnastri S.R.L

Chowgule Construction Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Shanghai Richeng Electronic Co., Ltd.

BTM

Tejas Cobert

Permatex

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Acrylic

Silicone

Butyl

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Packaging

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

