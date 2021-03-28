2019-2028 Report on Global Waterproof Tapes Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
Waterproof Tapes market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Waterproof Tapes from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Waterproof Tapes market.
Leading players of Waterproof Tapes including:
3M
Johnson & Johnson
Nitto Denko Corporation
Henkel
Tesa SE
Medline Industries
Avery Dennison Corporation
Furukawa Electric
Asian Paints Lmited
Scapa Group PLC
Teraoka Seisakusho
Shurtape Technologies LLC
Construction Chemicals (Pty) Ltd.
Tapespec
Heskins Ltd
Gebrüder Jaeger GmbH
Advance Tapes International Ltd
Dukal Corporation
Isoltema SPA
Metalnastri S.R.L
Chowgule Construction Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Shanghai Richeng Electronic Co., Ltd.
BTM
Tejas Cobert
Permatex
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Acrylic
Silicone
Butyl
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Building & Construction
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Healthcare
Packaging
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
