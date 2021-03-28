Absorbance Micro plate Reader Market 2018-2028 Top Key Players- PerkinElmer, Bio-Rad, BioTek Instruments, Mindray, Perlove Medical & Others

Microplate readers also called as microplate photometers, are devices used to detect physical, biological, or chemical changes in samples in microtiter plates. Absorbance micro plate reader is a type of Microplate readers which uses the principle of absorbance to detect changes in the sample. When light of specific wavelength illuminates a sample, it gets selectively absorbed which is a characteristic of the sample composition. The spectrum of light absorbed is detected and recorded by the detector in the Microplate readers device.

Absorbance Micro Plate Reader Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing demand generated due to increasing volumes of procedures such as ELISAs, assays, nucleic acid quantitation, high throughput screening in drug discovery, molecular and biological chemistry and others is driving a large absorbance micro plate reader market growth. Thus a large absorbance micro plate reader market is well evident even to an untrained eye.

Technological advancements resulting in product development such as the development of high sensitivity sensors and detectors, advanced data analysis and recording, growing functionality such as capacity to store separate assay protocols is expected to boost the absorbance micro plate reader market growth. Absorbance micro plate reader is generally used in colorimetric-based assays MTT cell proliferation, cell viability, ELISAs (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays), nucleic acid (DNA, RNA) quantitation, and protein quantitation.

However, the high cost of installation and maintenance of absorbance micro plate reader, and competition from other detection methods, is hampering the absorbance micro plate reader market.

Absorbance Micro Plate Reader Market: Segmentation

To gain a bird’s eye view of the global absorbance micro plate reader market, the report is segmented on the basis of pacing type, modality, distribution channels and region.

Based on the applications, the global absorbance micro plate reader market can be segmented as,

Immunoassay

Protein Quantification

Nucleic acid quantification

Molecular and cellular biology

Clinical laboratories

Life sciences applications

High-throughput screening

Multipurpose

Others

Based on the modality, the global absorbance micro plate reader market can be segmented as,

Monochromator

Filter-based

Based on the end users, the global absorbance micro plate reader market can be segmented as,

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Biopharmaceutical Industries

Research

Others

Absorbance Micro Plate Reader Market: Regional Wise Outlook

The global absorbance micro plate reader market can be classified into the following region: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America, led by the U.S., is expected to account for the largest share in the global absorbance micro plate reader market, owing to the large demand, large research expenditure, and ecology in the region.

The Asia Pacific absorbance micro plate reader market excluding Japan is anticipated to grow at a faster rate in the near future, owing to the growing biopharmaceutical sector.

China and India are projected to account for the major share of the Asia Pacific absorbance micro plate reader market. Germany, France and the U.K., are projected to be the fastest Europe absorbance micro plate reader markets. The Middle East and Africa Absorbance micro plate reader market is projected to be led by the wealthy gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Qatar.

Absorbance micro plate reader Market: Market Participants

Some of the major vendors operating in the global absorbance micro plate reader market are PerkinElmer, Bio-Rad, BioTek Instruments, Mindray, Perlove Medical, Convergent Technologies, Meril Life Sciences, Biochrom, Molecular Devices LLC, Tecan and and others.