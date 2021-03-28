Africa Luxury Hotels Market 2019, by Marriott International, Hilton, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

According to the Africa Luxury Hotels market is expected to reach a value of $xx million in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of $xx million at the end of 2022. The Africa Luxury Hotels report covers the Luxury Hotels in a comprehensive manner, across all parameters such as types, applications, users, top players, and regions. The report further covers the drivers, restraints and trends in the Luxury Hotels for the customer to understand the intricacies of the Luxury Hotels which will help them create an efficient plan of action to grow at the fastest rate across the Africa.

South Africa

Nigeria

Mauritius

Kenya

Tanzania

Marriott International, Inc

Hilton

Starwood Hotels & Resorts(Marriott)

Hyatt Hotels

Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Mandarin Oriental International Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Jumeirah International LLC

Kerzner International Resorts, Inc.

ITC Hotels Limited

Type Segmentation (Business Hotels, Suite Hotels, Airport Hotels)

Industry Segmentation (Room, F&B, SPA)

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

