Aluminium Metals Market 2019 Global Industry Rising Trends, Growth Boosting Strategies with Future Scope till 2023

Global Aluminium Metals Market Information-by Type (Primary Aluminium, Recycled Aluminium), by Application (Automotive & Transportation, Construction, Foil & Packaging, Electrical, Machinery & Equipment, Consumer Goods and others) and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Overview:

The aluminium metal market has experienced a steady period of growth since its discovery. Market Research Future which specializes in market reports related to the chemicals and materials sector amongst others lately published a report on this industry. The market is projected to reach USD 1, 60,697 million by the end of the year 2022, while growing at a CAGR of 5.3 per cent from 2016 to 2022.

Due to the widespread availability and abundance of the metal, have led to the presence of this metal in diverse applications. Applications of aluminium have also significantly contributed to the increase of the metal extraction. The characteristics of the metal such as light weightedness, flexiblity and malleability have led to the incorporation of the product in diverse industry.

Key Market Players:

RUSAL

Aluminium Corporation

Norsk Hydro ASA

Alcoa

China Hongqiao Group Limited

Emirates Global Aluminium

Rio Tinto Alcan Inc

Detailed Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region controls the aluminium metals industry both in terms of value and volume and will be expected to grow considerably at a CAGR per cent of 5.3 approximately. China is the chief income producing country due to growing consumption of aluminium metals across diverse industries and great export levels of aluminium. Europe is the second biggest market share in the international aluminium metals market.

Industry Updates

Jan 2018

Axion Recycling, which is a resource recovery expert will be entering into a business association with Jaguar Land Rover in its ongoing venture to grow the recycled aluminium content in fresh cars. The project named the REALITY project was established in 2017 and will continue for three years. Another initiative, The REALCAR scheme retrieved over 75,000 tonnes of aluminium from vehicles at their end-of-life stage in period from 2016 to 2017 which were used again in new vehicles.

Jan 2018

Novelis which is an American subsidiary of the Aditya Birla flagship Hindalco that they will spend around $300 million in an aluminium sheet manufacturing facility for automotive in Kentucky owing to its plans to increase the production for automotive needs to meet the accumulative demand. The project which is anticipated to get commissioned by 2020 will have a volume of 200,000 metric tons and will comprise of heat treatment and pre-treatment lines that prepare aluminum for vehicle parts.

Jan 2018

Yunnan Chihong Zinc, Yunnan Aluminium and Germanium recently announced that their holding entity, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the Yunnan branch, was preparing to excercise its governing stake in these entities to unite with Chinalco.

Industry Segments:

The industry for Aluminum Metals Market is divided into the following categories for better perspective of the market and its development.

By Application: Construction, Machinery & Equipment, Consumer Goods, Foil & Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Electrical and Others

By Regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe and Middle East & Africa

By Types: Recycled Aluminium and Primary Aluminium

