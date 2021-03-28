API Contract Manufacturing Industry 2019 Business Overview, Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share, Applications, Development and Forecast to 2025

Contract manufacturing is the process where manufacturer engages into an agreement with the companies for component or product manufacturing. Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) contract manufacturing refers to the development of pharmaceutical drugs through contract manufacturing by outsourcing to other companies.

According to this study, over the next five years the API Contract Manufacturing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in API Contract Manufacturing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of API Contract Manufacturing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the API Contract Manufacturing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Commercial Manufacturing

Clinical Manufacturing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Oncology

Central nervous system

Cardiovascular disorder

Infectious diseases

Pulmonary disorders

Metabolic disorder

Gastrointestinal disorders

Musculoskeletal disorders

Genitourinary disorders

Endocrinology

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AstraZeneca Plc

BoehringerIngelhein GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Merck＆Co.，Inc

Novartis AG

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Sandoz-Lek-Biochemie

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global API Contract Manufacturing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of API Contract Manufacturing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global API Contract Manufacturing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the API Contract Manufacturing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

