Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market 2019 Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2025

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Industry was valued at USD 1.6 Billion in the year 2017. Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 38.7% from 2019 to reach USD 21.05 Billion by the year 2025. In the global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Industry by region, North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period due to strongly growing awareness and rising old age population. The Industry in North America is expected to have the largest Industry share due to the presence of major vendors and an increase in adoption of associated services. The US is a major contributor to the growth of the AI in the healthcare Industry in North America. As the geriatric population in North American countries is growing, there is a need for a faster diagnosis.

Major market players in are Atomwise Inc., IBM Watson Health, Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, Cyrcadia Health Inc., Aicure Llc, Modernizing Medicine, Inc., Sense.Ly Inc., Berg Health, Medasense Biometrics Ltd, Hindsait, and brief overview of 10 companies is also provided in the report. Better global reach at the operational level is the main reason the key players are holding substantial Industry share.

The Artificial Intelligence in Medicine report further shares market intelligence in relevance with few more valuable aspects of the market such as regulation scenario, supply chain analysis, patents and standards, regional overview and more. While entailing variety of information related to each of the segments, the study strives evaluate each segment on various parameters in order to offer crystal clear view of it to readers.

Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Industry Segmentation:

By Application

• Disease Diagnosis and Identification

• Patient Care (Customized Patient Care and Electronic Medical Records)

• Research and Drug Invention

• Others (Epidemic Outbreak Prediction, Etc.)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

The Artificial Intelligence in Medicine report provides assessment of these key players where it attempts to analyze these companies on the basis of different parameters such as company profile, revenue, business overview, historic data figures, product or service portfolio, profits and more. This may share brief idea about competitive dashboard of the Market with readers.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market report has been developed through thorough primary research and credible secondary research as well as information sources. The report also features qualitative and quantitative examination by analysing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across significant points in the industry’s value chain. To conclude, the study related to Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market enlists estimations and forecasts derived by team of expert analysts with the help of analytical methodology, historic data figures and wholistic perspective.

