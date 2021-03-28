Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth – Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Welltok

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

General Vision

Enlitic

Next IT Corporation

iCarbonX

Siemens Healthineers

General Electric (GE) Company

Koninklijke Philips

Cloudmedx

Bay Labs

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare Provider

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

Patient

Payer

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare Provider

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

1.5.4 Patient

1.5.5 Payer

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Size

2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

