ATM Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2024: Hitachi, Fujitsu, OKI

An automated or automatic teller machine (ATM), also known as an automated banking machine (ABM), cash machine, cashpoint, cashline or hole in the wall, is a computerized telecommunications device that enables the clients of a financial institution to perform financial transactions without the need for a cashier, human clerk or bank teller. ATMs are known by various other names including ATM machine, automated banking machine, “cash machine” and various regional variants derived from trademarks on ATM systems held by particular banks.

In recent years, the Global ATM sales markets are vary in different regions. In Europe, North America and other highly developed countries, consumption growth is slow. However, sales growth rate in China is big. And the global main suppliers of ATM is Diebold Nixdorf, NCR, GRG Banking, Hitachi, Synkey Group, Fujitsu, OKI, Nautilus Hyosung, Keba, etc. And Diebold Nixdorf is the biggest manufacturer in the world. In 2016, Diebold Nixdorf occupied for about 34.28% in the global market.

According to this study, over the next five years the ATM market will register a 4.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 23900 million by 2024, from US$ 18100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in ATM business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of ATM market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the ATM value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:



Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

On-site ATM

Off-site ATM

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Banking

Retail

Table of Contents

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Diebold Nixdorf, NCR, GRG Banking, Hitachi, Synkey Group, Fujitsu, OKI, Nautilus Hyosung, Keba, Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global ATM consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of ATM market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global ATM manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the ATM with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of ATM submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

