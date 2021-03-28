Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market size and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Reportocean.com “Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market [By Type (Wire Localization Biopsy, Radioisotope Localization (Radio-Guided Occult Lesion Localization, and Radioactive Seed Localization), Magnetic Tracer, and Others); and by Regions (North America – U.S., Canada; Europe – Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia; Asia-Pacific – China, India, Japan, Australia; Latin America – Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa)]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Size is anticipated to reach over USD 1,980.66 Million by 2026

The unusual alterations in the breast tissue owing to injuries or disorders is referred as breast lesion. malignant lesion is cancerous whereas the benign lesion is non-cancerous. Breast tumors are a common complaint among women of all ages. The breast tumor can cause the change in the shape of breast and may cause pain. Over 90% lumps or tumor are benign cancer, however 10% lumps may cause malignant cancer. The diagnostic analysis of breast cancer can be done by triple test including physical analysis, breast imaging and biopsy. If the test analyses that the tumor is malignant then it is required to perform lesion surgery. The lesion localization device is needed to perform the lesion method to treat breast cancer. The choice of suitable localization method is also a crucial decision as it is taken by physician or specialists depending upon the number of factors including effectiveness, mean localization time, ease of use, cost of surgery, safety, age of patient, and others.

The global breast lesion localization method market is driven majorly by a number of people suffering breast cancer. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International 2012, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, with an approximately 1.7 million cancer cases diagnosed. The highest occurrence of breast cancer was in North America. The prevalence of breast cancer in North America was approximately 80 per 100,000 individuals in Canada. Such rise in the occurrence of breast cancer has caused an increase in awareness regarding the breast cancer among women demanding for proper treatment which in turn boosts the growth of the market. Early recognition of the malignancy of non-palpable and palpable breast lesions can result in operative and on time treatment of various breast disorders further propelling the global breast lesion localization methods market significantly.

The global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market is segmented on the basis of type and geography.

On the basis of type, the global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market is segmented into Wire Localization biopsy, Radioisotope Localization Magnetic Tracer, and Others. The radioisotope localization segment is further categorized into Radio-guided occult lesion localization, and Radioactive seed localization. Wire localization, also known as needle localization or wire-guided biopsy, is anticipated to dominate the market due to its early improvement and higher implementation among end users such as hospitals and oncology treatment centers. Magnetic tracers are anticipated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to their improved efficiency for the introduction of novel mechanisms to cure the cancer. For instance, the combination of the instrument, Sentimag probe and the magnetic tracer, Sienna+ helps to form precise & nontoxic method. Furthermore, economical, better-quality surgical design, and improved workflow management support the development of this segment.

Some major key players in global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market include Cianna Medical, Cook Medical, STERYLAB, CP Medical, Inc., SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., and C.R. BARD, Inc. among others. among others.

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

