Capsule Endoscope and Workstations Market Report 2025 | Global Key Player – Given Imaging Ltd, Olympus Corporation, Intromedic Co Ltd

The Capsule Endoscope is a pill size device that comprises of batteries, camera, light source and transmitter. The capsule is swallowed by the patient and it takes the picture of the gastrointestinal tract which is then stored in a recording device attached to the patient body. These images are later reviewed by the physician and other healthcare professional to examine and collect useful information with respect to the disease condition.

The procedure is used to obtain high resolution images that may not be accessible through other endoscopy devices such as Gastroscope, Colonoscope and Duodenoscope. Capsule endoscopy is mainly used to diagnose the area of bleeding from small intestine, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease), ulcers, polyps and tumors of the small intestine.

Capsule endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure used to detect digestive disorders. Capsule endoscopy is a method to record the images of digestive tract which can be further used in diagnosis of the intestinal diseases. The procedure helps examine the lining of gastrointestinal tract which includes three portions of the small intestine namely duodenum, ileum and jejunum.

Thirty five percent of the population suffering ulcers suffer from serious complications and sometimes become life threatening. It is estimated that approximately 500,000 new ulcer cases are detected each year and at a time 5 million people are affected with ulcers in the United States.Therefore, for the early diagnosis and proper treatment capsule endoscope plays a pivotal role.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-494

Capsule Endoscope and Workstations Market: Drivers and Restraints

The capsule endoscope and workstation market is driven by aging population, increasing prevalence of peptic ulcer, colon cancer and crohn’s disease. Elderly population are more prone to gastrointestinal disorder. Withnew technology innovations and hybrid imaging technologies, more patients are willing to undergo screening and diagnostic endoscopy.

However, High cost of latest technology devices and lack of skilled professionals are the major barriers which affect the growth of capsule endoscope and workstations market.

Capsule Endoscope and Workstations Market: Segmentation

The global capsule endoscope and workstation can be broadly segmented into:

Capsule Endoscopes

Capsule Endoscopy Data Recorders

Capsule Endoscopy Workstations.

Capsule Endoscope and Workstations Market: Overview

With rapid technological advancement and wide acceptance capsule endoscopy procedures among aging population and target patients, the global capsule endoscope and workstations market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR in the forecast period (2015-2025).

Capsule Endoscope and Workstations Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, global capsule endoscope and workstations market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa.

North America holds the largest share of the global capsule endoscopy market, followed by Europe and Asia. Increased health care spending, the establishment of endoscopic training centers and increased patient awareness of minimally invasive surgeries have poised countries such as India, China and Japan for market expansion. Middle Eastern, North African, South American and Pacific countries are likely to witness steady growth through training and investment, while several government initiatives in New Zealand are working to develop an efficient workforce for endoscopy services.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-494

Capsule Endoscope and Workstations Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in Capsule endoscope and workstation market are: Given Imaging Ltd, Olympus Corporation, Intromedic Co Ltd and Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co. Ltd.