Carnation Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Carnation Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Carnation Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Dianthus caryophyllus, carnation or clove pink, is a species of Dianthus. It is probably native to the Mediterranean region but its exact range is unknown due to extensive cultivation for the last 2,000 years.
As an excellent Carnation varieties, welcomed around the world, but because flowering is too short, the market Applications is very narrow, but with the continuous development of preservation techniques, Carnation gradually being accepted by the market.
Meanwhile, the entire world continues to expand acreage, Carnation supply on the market gradually increased, thus causing prices declined in recent years, helping to promote the marketing of the species.
From the current point of view, China has a long history of Carnation cultivation, while China has large plant acreage, high proportion of the number of cut flowers. This market should be further developed in the future.
Currently, the SouthAmerica Carnation occupy the absolute position, but the next few years there will be some change in the situation, his market will gradually be swallowed by other countries, especially Africa and the Europe.
Currently, although the Carnation market is fire, but because they need high technology to storage and transport, meanwhile with high inspection standards, if cannot supported by the facilities, research do not recommended for new manufacturers to enter the field.
The global Carnation market is valued at 2470 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Carnation market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Carnation in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Carnation in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Carnation market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Carnation market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
China
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Colombia
Kenya
Poland
Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3764128-global-carnation-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Market size by Product
Standard Carnation
Miniature Carnation
Market size by End User
Domestic Field
Business Field
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Carnation Manufacturers
Carnation Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Carnation Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3764128-global-carnation-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Carnation Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Carnation Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Standard Carnation
1.4.3 Miniature Carnation
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Carnation Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Domestic Field
1.5.3 Business Field
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Carnation Market Size
2.1.1 Global Carnation Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Carnation Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Carnation Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Carnation Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Carnation Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 China
11.1.1 China Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 China Carnation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 China Carnation Products Offered
11.1.5 China Recent Development
11.2 The Netherlands
11.2.1 The Netherlands Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 The Netherlands Carnation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 The Netherlands Carnation Products Offered
11.2.5 The Netherlands Recent Development
11.3 Italy
11.3.1 Italy Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Italy Carnation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Italy Carnation Products Offered
11.3.5 Italy Recent Development
11.4 Spain
11.4.1 Spain Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Spain Carnation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Spain Carnation Products Offered
11.4.5 Spain Recent Development
11.5 Colombia
11.5.1 Colombia Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Colombia Carnation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Colombia Carnation Products Offered
11.5.5 Colombia Recent Development
11.6 Kenya
11.6.1 Kenya Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Kenya Carnation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Kenya Carnation Products Offered
11.6.5 Kenya Recent Development
11.7 Poland
11.7.1 Poland Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Poland Carnation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Poland Carnation Products Offered
11.7.5 Poland Recent Development
Continued….
NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
+91 841 198 5042
email us here
[“facebook”, “twitter”, “google”, “linkedin”]
{“facebook”=>””, “twitter”=>””, “google”=>””, “linkedin”=>””}