Cervical Fusion Market is Set to Register a Successive CAGR of 9.3% During Forecast 2018-2023

Market Overview

The cervical spinal fusion also known as arthrodesis is a surgery to connect selected bones in the cervical vertebral column of the spine below the neck. There are diverse methods for performing a cervical spinal fusion surgery such as inserting a bone graft for natural regrowth of the bone. Moreover, the use of artificial graft made of metal or any other polymer is also valid. These synthetic implants are also used to hold the vertebrae together till the growth of a new bone takes place between them. Furthermore, the removal of the selected vertebral column for fusion of the spine also takes place.

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid and the rising aging population are mainly driving the global cervical fusion market. The complications of the spine surgery and the high initial costs of treatments are some of the factors hampering the growth of the market across the globe. The growing health concerns and the geriatric population have steered the governments of various countries to undertake numerous initiatives thus turning the tide of opportunities for this market.

Cervical Fusion is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 9.3% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global cervical fusion market are

Medtronic, Inc. (U.S.)

DePuy Spine, Inc. (U.S.)

Synthes, Inc. (U.S.)

Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

NuVasive, Inc. (U.S.)

Globus Medical Inc. (U.S.)

Orthofix Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Biomet, Inc. (U.S.)

Zimmer Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Alphatec Spine, Inc. (U.S.)

Pioneer Surgical Technology Spine (U.S.)

K2M, Inc. (U.S.)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.)

LDR Holding Corporation (U.S.)

AMEDICA Corporation (U.S.)

RTI Surgical, Inc. (U.S.)

Exactech, Inc. (U.S.)

ArthroCare Corporation (U.S.)

Medacta (U.S.),

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Medicrea Technologies UK Ltd (UK)

BAUMER (Switzerland)

Shanghai Microport Orthopedics (China)

Segmentation

The global cervical fusion market is segmented on the basis of fusion type, type, surgery, and end-user.

On the basis of fusion type, the global cervical fusion market is segmented into anterior interbody fusion, anterior cervical fusion, posterior fusion, and others. The interbody cervical fusion is further segmented into non-bone interbody cervical fusion, bone interbody cervical fusion, and others.

On the basis of type, the global cervical fusion market is segmented into metal type, polymeric type, and others.

On the basis of surgery, the global cervical fusion market is segmented into minimally invasive spine surgery, open spine surgery, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into orthopedic clinics, multispecialty hospitals, neurology clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global cervical fusion market consists of regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas region accounted for the largest market share for the global cervical fusion market owing to the growing occurrence of spinal deformities among the older population and the increasing awareness among the masses for preventive care treatments to avoid spinal deformities.

The European region accounted for the second largest market owing to the factors such as the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis. In the recent years, the growth of cervical fusion devices had confronted many challenges such as stringent regulatory norms, and low adoption of these techniques. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a fast growth over the forecast period for the global cervical fusion market.

The Middle Eastern region is expected to develop at a steady pace owing to the factors such as the extensive development of healthcare infrastructure and growing emphasis on research and development in the healthcare sector.

