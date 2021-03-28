Commercial Aircraft MRO Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Commercial Aircraft MRO Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Commercial Aircraft MRO Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
MRO services are conducted on engines, airframe, and components and involve careful examination to detect damages or corrosions caused inside the skin of the aircraft, engine valves, and all the parts where an extensive check is required.
MRO companies perform functions such as repairs, inspections, routine checks, and overhaul. Aircraft utilization, global fleet size, and air traffic volume influence the global civil helicopter MRO market.
In 2018, the global Commercial Aircraft MRO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Commercial Aircraft MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Aircraft MRO development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AAR
ATS
Lufthansa Technik
ST Aerospace
SIA Engineering
Ascent Aviation
Delta TechOps
Evergreen Aviation Technologies
Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering
Monarch Aircraft Engineering
SR Technics
Textron Aviation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Component
Airframe
Engine And Modifications
Market segment by Application, split into
Servicing
Maintenance
Renovated
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Commercial Aircraft MRO Manufacturers
Commercial Aircraft MRO Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Commercial Aircraft MRO Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Component
1.4.3 Airframe
1.4.4 Engine And Modifications
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Servicing
1.5.3 Maintenance
1.5.4 Renovated
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Size
2.2 Commercial Aircraft MRO Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AAR
12.1.1 AAR Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Commercial Aircraft MRO Introduction
12.1.4 AAR Revenue in Commercial Aircraft MRO Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 AAR Recent Development
12.2 ATS
12.2.1 ATS Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Commercial Aircraft MRO Introduction
12.2.4 ATS Revenue in Commercial Aircraft MRO Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 ATS Recent Development
12.3 Lufthansa Technik
12.3.1 Lufthansa Technik Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Commercial Aircraft MRO Introduction
12.3.4 Lufthansa Technik Revenue in Commercial Aircraft MRO Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Lufthansa Technik Recent Development
12.4 ST Aerospace
12.4.1 ST Aerospace Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Commercial Aircraft MRO Introduction
12.4.4 ST Aerospace Revenue in Commercial Aircraft MRO Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 ST Aerospace Recent Development
12.5 SIA Engineering
12.5.1 SIA Engineering Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Commercial Aircraft MRO Introduction
12.5.4 SIA Engineering Revenue in Commercial Aircraft MRO Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SIA Engineering Recent Development
12.6 Ascent Aviation
12.6.1 Ascent Aviation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Commercial Aircraft MRO Introduction
12.6.4 Ascent Aviation Revenue in Commercial Aircraft MRO Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Ascent Aviation Recent Development
12.7 Delta TechOps
12.7.1 Delta TechOps Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Commercial Aircraft MRO Introduction
12.7.4 Delta TechOps Revenue in Commercial Aircraft MRO Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Delta TechOps Recent Development
12.8 Evergreen Aviation Technologies
12.8.1 Evergreen Aviation Technologies Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Commercial Aircraft MRO Introduction
12.8.4 Evergreen Aviation Technologies Revenue in Commercial Aircraft MRO Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Evergreen Aviation Technologies Recent Development
12.9 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering
12.9.1 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Commercial Aircraft MRO Introduction
12.9.4 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Revenue in Commercial Aircraft MRO Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Recent Development
12.10 Monarch Aircraft Engineering
12.10.1 Monarch Aircraft Engineering Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Commercial Aircraft MRO Introduction
12.10.4 Monarch Aircraft Engineering Revenue in Commercial Aircraft MRO Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Monarch Aircraft Engineering Recent Development
Continued….
