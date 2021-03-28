Contract Cleaning Services Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- ABM, Anago, Coverall North America, ISS, The ServiceMaster, Sodexo and more…
Contract Cleaning Services Market
Contract cleaning is an outsourced cleaning service that includes a mix of services that are available at a fixed cost, for a given period. The increasing use of automated cleaning devices to be one of the primary growth factors for the contract cleaning services market. The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the contract cleaning services market and the growing demand and adoption of automated cleaning devices, will be a major factor driving market growth in this region.
This report focuses on the global Contract Cleaning Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contract Cleaning Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABM
Anago Cleaning Systems
Coverall North America Incorporated
ISS
The ServiceMaster Company
Sodexo
Clean First Time Incorporated
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Interior Cleaning Services
Floor & Fabric Cleaning
Exterior Cleaning & Maintenance
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Contract Cleaning Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Contract Cleaning Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
