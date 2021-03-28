Distributed Energy Resource Management Market 2019 Comprehensive Analysis | Prominent Players – Open Access Technology International, Spirae, Schneider Electric

The global Distributed Energy Resource management market is expected to grow at 16.50% CAGR during the forecast period. Distributed Energy Resource management market is expected to witness a high growth during the forecast period due to increasing share of renewable power generation as well as growing government mandates and updated policies. Distributed energy resource management (DERMS) is the management of distribution grid which is integrated with distributed energy resources (DERs). In order to tackle the current challenges related to distribution grid, electric utilities need new set of tools to manage highly penetrated DERs. These tools are a combination of different hardware and software that are integrated together in order to manage these resources properly.

The global distributed energy resource management market is projected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing share of renewable power generation as well as growing government mandates and updated policies. For instance, substantial amount of capital has been invested in solar, energy storage, and customer energy management by almost 42 electric utilities. By building a strong portfolio of DER companies, electric utilities are exploring the potential value of DERs and their ability to increase customer engagement. Increasing use of distributed energy resources (DERs) such as solar PV, wind, and hydropower, among others is driving the market of distributed energy resource management.

Segmental Overview

Global distributed energy resource management market has been segmented based on technology, software, end-user, and region.

Based on technology, the market has been classified into solar PV, wind, combined heat & power, and others. Wind segment dominates the market as many offshore turbines are being installed for catering to increasing energy demand. Moreover, wind energy in Europe will witness a growth of an average of 16.5 GW per year till 2022. Every large turbine would contribute to drive this growth with 4 MW+ and 8 MW+ now becoming the new norm in onshore as well as offshore wind respectively.

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd,

Autogrid Systems, Inc.,

Siemens AG,

General Electric,

Open Access Technology International, Inc.,

Spirae, Inc.,

Schneider Electric,

Enbala Power Networks, Inc.,

Doosan Gridtech, Inc,

Blue Pillar, Inc., and

Enernoc, Inc.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share of the global Distributed Energy Resource Management Market in 2017. Distributed energy resources are expected to grow significantly across the US over the next 5 years. As of 2017, five classes of behind-the-meter DERs such as distributed solar, small-scale combined heat and power systems, electric vehicles, and energy storage contributed almost 46.4 GW of impact on the US summer peak. By 2023, this figure is expected to be more than double to 104 GW of flexible capacity. Moreover, electric utilities are also engaging their customers on the DER front. More than 100 US utilities have set up at least a basic DER marketplace. All these factors are likely to boost the DERMS market in the region.

