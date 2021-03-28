ELECTRONIC DATA CAPTURE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Electronic Data Capture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Data Capture development in United States, Europe and China.
An electronic data capture (EDC) system is a computerized system designed for the collection of clinical data in electronic format for use mainly in human clinical trials. EDC replaces the traditional paper-based data collection methodology to streamline data collection and expedite the time to market for drugs and medical devices. EDC solutions are widely adopted by pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations (CRO).
North America held the largest market share as of 2017 owing to the presence of higher awareness levels and stringent regulatory norms pertaining to the handling of clinical information. In addition, the presence of major pharmaceutical companies in this region is anticipated to boost the adoption of EDC systems over the forecast period.
Asia Pacific market for EDC systems is presumed to witness lucrative growth in near future due to the presence of a large number of CROs offering eClinical solutions to large pharmaceutical companies.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle Corporation
PAREXEL International Corporation
Medidata Solution, Inc.
BioClinica
DATATRAK International, Inc.
Openclinica, LLC
Clinical CLINIPACE, INC.
Merge Healthcare Incorporated
Omni Comm Systems, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web-hosted
Licensed Enterprise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
CROs
Academic Institutes
Pharma & Biotech Organizations
Medical Device Manufacturers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
