Electronic Pill Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Gross Margin Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry by 2023

Electronic pills are equipped with sensors and cameras which allow capturing of several images of the gastrointestinal tract. They are used for diagnostic purposes and are increasingly replacing traditional diagnostic methods. It further monitors various parameters such as temperature, conductivity, pH, and dissolved oxygen. market Research Future (MRFR) has thoroughly studied the trends and patterns governing the global electronic pills market over the forecast period of 2018-2023 in a detailed study. MRFR projects a CAGR of 15% within the electronic pills market over the forecast period.

Towering prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders has driven the market for electronic pills. Electronic pills alleviate tedious and painful diagnostic procedures such as colonoscopy and endoscopy and provide accurate results without much discomfort to the patient. Surging cases of stomach cancer coupled with increasing preference for minimally invasive medical procedures is likely to augment the growth of the electronic pills market. Healthcare professionals are increasingly adopting theses pills as they facilitate on-site diagnosis. Other factors which contribute to the growth of the market include improving reimbursement scenario and rise in global geriatric population who are more susceptible to various chronic diseases. Additionally, capsule endoscopy has gained widespread adoption as a non-invasive diagnostic method which is likely to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period. On the contrary, the growth of the electronic pills market can be impeded by factors such as lack of awareness, capsule retention, and bowel obstruction. Moreover, high costs aligned with electronic pills and regulatory restrictions are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The global electronic pill market has been segmented based on application, target area, part, and end user.

By application, the electronic pill market has been segmented into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery, and patient monitoring.

By target area, the electronic pill market has been segmented into oesophagus, stomach, small intestine, and large intestine.

By part, the electronic pill market has been segmented into biocompatible capsule encasing microsensors, control chip, radio transmitter and power source.

By end user, the electronic pill market has been segmented into Hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinical research organizations, and medical centers.

Regional Analysis

By region, the electronic pill market has been segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In 2017, the global electronic pill market was led by the Americas. The dominance of the Americas market can be attributed to the surging prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, vigorous R&D activities and fast uptake of the latest technologies in the region.

Europe follows the Americas closely and is estimated to showcase substantial growth over the forecast period. Escalating cases of gastric cancer and high demand for diagnostics services is fuelling the growth of the market.

The APAC electronic market is likely to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing patient population, growing medical tourism in the region, and extensive R&D activities and high investment by the governments in the region create a conducive environment for the growth of the market.

The MEA market accounts for the least share of the electronic pill market. The growth of the market might be restrained by stringent government policies and poor economic conditions.

Competitive Landscape

Medtronic, JINSHAN Science & Technology, Medimetrics (Mexico), Medisafe, CapsoVision, Inc. (US), Given Imaging Ltd. (Israel), (Bio-Images Drug Delivery) BDD LTD (UK), Proteus Digital Health (US), Olympus Corporation, and INTROMEDIC are the distinguished players in the electronic pill market.

Industry Updates

February 2019 – a new electronic pill equipped with Wi-Fi transmitter has been developed which is capable of harvesting energy from inside a patient’s stomach and record core body temperature and then send data to an external monitor.

