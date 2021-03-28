GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS SOFTWARE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Geospatial Analytics Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Geospatial Analytics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Geospatial Analytics Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alteryx (US)

DigitalGlobe (US)

Fugro N.V. (Netherlands)

Hexagon (Sweden)

RMSI (India)

SAP (Germany)

Trimble Navigation (US)

Maxar Technologies (Canada)

MapLarge (US)

Harris Corporation (US)

Bentley Systems (US)

ESRI (US)

General Electric (US)

Pitney Bowes (US)

Oracle (US)

Google (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Surface & Field Analytics

Network & Location Analytics

Geovisualization

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Business

Automotive

Utility & Communication

Government

Defense & Intelligence

Natural Resources

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Geospatial Analytics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Geospatial Analytics Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Geospatial Analytics Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Geospatial Analytics Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Surface & Field Analytics

1.4.3 Network & Location Analytics

1.4.4 Geovisualization

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Geospatial Analytics Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Business

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Utility & Communication

1.5.5 Government

1.5.6 Defense & Intelligence

1.5.7 Natural Resources

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Geospatial Analytics Software Market Size

2.2 Geospatial Analytics Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Geospatial Analytics Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Geospatial Analytics Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Geospatial Analytics Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Geospatial Analytics Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Geospatial Analytics Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Geospatial Analytics Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Geospatial Analytics Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Geospatial Analytics Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Geospatial Analytics Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Geospatial Analytics Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Geospatial Analytics Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

Continuous…

