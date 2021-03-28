Global 3D Printing Technologies Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Forecast to 2025
The Global 3D Printing Technologies Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global 3D Printing Technologies market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Stratasys
Arcam AB
3D Systems
Protolabs
Materialise
ExOne GmbH
EOS GmbH
SLM Solutions
Concept Laser
Ultimaker
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Metal
Polymer
Ceramics
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Medical
Aerospace
Education
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 3D Printing Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 3D Printing Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
