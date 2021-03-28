Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2019 Global Market, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025

Contract research organization (CRO) provide clinical trial and other research support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device industries and also serve government institutions, foundations and universities.

CROs provide drug development services, regulatory and scientific support, and infrastructure and staffing support to provide their clients with the flexibility to supplement their in-house capabilities or to provide a fully outsourced solution. The CRO industry has grown from providing limited clinical trial services in the 1970s to a full service industry characterized by broad relationships with clients and by service offerings that encompass the entire drug development process. Today, CROs provide a comprehensive range of clinical services, including protocol design and management and monitoring of Phase I through Phase IV clinical trials, data management, laboratory testing, medical and safety reviews and statistical analysis. In addition, CROs provide services that generate high quality and timely data in support of applications for regulatory approval of new drugs or reformulations of existing drugs as well as new and existing marketing claims. CROs leverage selected information technologies and procedures to efficiently capture, manage and analyze the large streams of data generated during a clinical trial.

There are major two classification of contract research organization (CRO) in this report, preclinical CRO and clinical trial CRO. Globally, the revenue share of each type of CRO is 19.95%and 80.05% in 2015.

At present, the world’s large service suppliers are mainly concentrated in USA. The top three service suppliers are Quintiles, LabCorp (Covance), PPD, respectively with global revenue market share as 20.06%, 9.72% and 19.19% in 2015.

In 2018, the global Contract Research Organization (CRO) market size was 34500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 63300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Contract Research Organization (CRO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contract Research Organization (CRO) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Quintiles

LabCorp (Covance)

PPD

Parexel

ICON

PRA

inVentiv

INC

CRL

Wuxi AppTec

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3779857-global-contract-research-organization-cro-market-size-status

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Preclinical CRO

Clinical Trial CRO

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology

Medical Device Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Contract Research Organization (CRO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Contract Research Organization (CRO) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3779857-global-contract-research-organization-cro-market-size-status

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Preclinical CRO

1.4.3 Clinical Trial CRO

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.5.3 Biotechnology

1.5.4 Medical Device Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

https://www.erienewsnow.com/story/40075975/global-contract-research-organization-cro-market-2019-global-market-growth-share-demand-and-applications-market-research-report-to-2025

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Size

2.2 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Quintiles

12.1.1 Quintiles Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Introduction

12.1.4 Quintiles Revenue in Contract Research Organization (CRO) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Quintiles Recent Development

12.2 LabCorp (Covance)

12.2.1 LabCorp (Covance) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Introduction

12.2.4 LabCorp (Covance) Revenue in Contract Research Organization (CRO) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 LabCorp (Covance) Recent Development

12.3 PPD

12.3.1 PPD Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Introduction

12.3.4 PPD Revenue in Contract Research Organization (CRO) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 PPD Recent Development

12.4 Parexel

12.4.1 Parexel Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Introduction

12.4.4 Parexel Revenue in Contract Research Organization (CRO) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Parexel Recent Development

12.5 ICON

12.5.1 ICON Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Introduction

12.5.4 ICON Revenue in Contract Research Organization (CRO) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 ICON Recent Development

Continued…….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com