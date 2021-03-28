Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2019 Global Market, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025
Contract research organization (CRO) provide clinical trial and other research support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device industries and also serve government institutions, foundations and universities.
CROs provide drug development services, regulatory and scientific support, and infrastructure and staffing support to provide their clients with the flexibility to supplement their in-house capabilities or to provide a fully outsourced solution. The CRO industry has grown from providing limited clinical trial services in the 1970s to a full service industry characterized by broad relationships with clients and by service offerings that encompass the entire drug development process. Today, CROs provide a comprehensive range of clinical services, including protocol design and management and monitoring of Phase I through Phase IV clinical trials, data management, laboratory testing, medical and safety reviews and statistical analysis. In addition, CROs provide services that generate high quality and timely data in support of applications for regulatory approval of new drugs or reformulations of existing drugs as well as new and existing marketing claims. CROs leverage selected information technologies and procedures to efficiently capture, manage and analyze the large streams of data generated during a clinical trial.
There are major two classification of contract research organization (CRO) in this report, preclinical CRO and clinical trial CRO. Globally, the revenue share of each type of CRO is 19.95%and 80.05% in 2015.
At present, the world’s large service suppliers are mainly concentrated in USA. The top three service suppliers are Quintiles, LabCorp (Covance), PPD, respectively with global revenue market share as 20.06%, 9.72% and 19.19% in 2015.
In 2018, the global Contract Research Organization (CRO) market size was 34500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 63300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Contract Research Organization (CRO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contract Research Organization (CRO) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Quintiles
LabCorp (Covance)
PPD
Parexel
ICON
PRA
inVentiv
INC
CRL
Wuxi AppTec
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Preclinical CRO
Clinical Trial CRO
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmaceutical Industry
Biotechnology
Medical Device Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Contract Research Organization (CRO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Contract Research Organization (CRO) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
