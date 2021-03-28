GLOBAL OXYGEN MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Oxygen Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Oxygen Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Oxygen is a chemical element with symbol O and atomic number 8. It is a member of the chalcogen group on the periodic table and is a highly reactive nonmetal and oxidizing agent that readily forms oxides with most elements as well as other compounds. By mass, oxygen is the third-most abundant element in the universe, after hydrogen and helium. At standard temperature and pressure, two atoms of the element bind to form dioxygen, a colorless and odorless diatomic gas with the formula O2. This is an important part of the atmosphere and diatomic oxygen gas constitutes 20.8% of the Earth’s atmosphere. Additionally, as oxides the element also makes up almost half of the Earth’s crust.

Major factors driving growth of this market include the stable development of metallurgy, ceramics, glass, medical and other industries, the improvement of Oxygen-generating Technology, Decline in production costs, The currently promoting energy-saving and emission-reduction by government.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to become the fastest growing market, increasing product availability is the key point.

Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to Rapid development of metallurgy, medical treatment and chemical industry, increasing environmental awareness in this region, and rising focus of prominent players on the APAC market increasing technology level.

The average price will fall further

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. Strong market competition is resulting in annual 3 percent price erosion.

Applied to the Medical areas will become a new growth point

Increasing demand for safe and user-friendly technologies, and geriatric population growth with long-term respiratory disorders is expected to global medical oxygen market size over the forecast period. In terms of geography, developed markets of the U.S. and Europe will continue witnessing steady demand, while market will largely be driven by Asia Pacific during forecast period.

Global Oxygen market size will increase to 53100 Million US$ by 2025, from 38800 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oxygen.

This report researches the worldwide Oxygen market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Oxygen breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Linde Group

AirLiquide

Praxair

Air Product

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Airgas

MESSER

Air Water

Yingde Gases

HANGZHOU HANGYANG

SCGC

Baosteel Gases

Foshan Huate

Oxygen Breakdown Data by Type

Medical Oxygen

Industrial Oxygen

Others

Oxygen Breakdown Data by Application

Metallurgical Industry

Chemical Industry

Medical

Others

Oxygen Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Oxygen Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

Oxygen Manufacturers

Oxygen Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Oxygen Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Oxygen Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oxygen Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Oxygen Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Medical Oxygen

1.4.3 Industrial Oxygen

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oxygen Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Metallurgical Industry

1.5.3 Chemical Industry

1.5.4 Medical

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oxygen Production

2.1.1 Global Oxygen Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Oxygen Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Oxygen Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Oxygen Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Oxygen Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Oxygen Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Linde Group

8.1.1 Linde Group Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxygen

8.1.4 Oxygen Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 AirLiquide

8.2.1 AirLiquide Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxygen

8.2.4 Oxygen Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Praxair

8.3.1 Praxair Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxygen

8.3.4 Oxygen Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Air Product

8.4.1 Air Product Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxygen

8.4.4 Oxygen Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso

8.5.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxygen

8.5.4 Oxygen Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Airgas

8.6.1 Airgas Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxygen

8.6.4 Oxygen Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 MESSER

8.7.1 MESSER Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxygen

8.7.4 Oxygen Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Air Water

8.8.1 Air Water Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxygen

8.8.4 Oxygen Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Yingde Gases

8.9.1 Yingde Gases Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxygen

8.9.4 Oxygen Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 HANGZHOU HANGYANG

8.10.1 HANGZHOU HANGYANG Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oxygen

8.10.4 Oxygen Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

