Global Parking Management Systems Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2019 To 2023

A system that helps parking lot manages car parking

The growth of parking management system is on the back of growing demand to improve parking management and need for effective parking options given the perpetually growing number of vehicles.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Parking Management Systems will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Parking Management Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Segmentation by product type:

Access Control

Revenue management

Parking Reservation Management

Segmentation by application:

Government

Transportation

Hospitality

Retail

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Conduent

Amano McGann

Cubic

T2 Systems

Inrix

Kapsch

IPS Group

TIBA Parking

SKIDATA

Pro Park

Some Points from TOC:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Parking Management Systems by Players

4 Parking Management Systems by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Parking Management Systems Market Forecast

….Continued

