Global Parking Management Systems Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2019 To 2023
A system that helps parking lot manages car parking
The growth of parking management system is on the back of growing demand to improve parking management and need for effective parking options given the perpetually growing number of vehicles.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Parking Management Systems will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Parking Management Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2346641?utm_source=Mohit
Segmentation by product type:
- Access Control
- Revenue management
- Parking Reservation Management
Segmentation by application:
- Government
- Transportation
- Hospitality
- Retail
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
- Conduent
- Amano McGann
- Cubic
- T2 Systems
- Inrix
- Kapsch
- IPS Group
- TIBA Parking
- SKIDATA
- Pro Park
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2018-2023-global-parking-management-systems-market-report-status-and-outlook?utm_source=Mohit
Some Points from TOC:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Parking Management Systems by Players
4 Parking Management Systems by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Parking Management Systems Market Forecast
….Continued
If you have any enquiry before buying a copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2346641?utm_source=Mohit
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]