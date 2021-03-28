GNSS Chip Market Overview by Sector Size, Industry Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023

Global GNSS Chip Market was valued at USD 3.73 Billion for the year 2017. GNSS Chip Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2018 to reach USD 5.68 Billion by the year 2023. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017. While Asia Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. The U.S. is the major market in 2017 at country level and it is further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.

On the other hand, surveying segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The growth is expected due to developments in sectors like construction, marine, infrastructure monitoring, mine surveying and urban development plans like smart city concepts. Thus, GNSS chip market has a solid growth potential in developing and developed countries across the globe.

The major market players in GNSS chip market are Broadcom Corporation, Skyworks Solutions Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel Corporation, U-Blox Holdings AG, Stmicroelectronics N.V., Telit Communications PLC, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Mediatek Inc. (Other 13 companies is provided in research report). Growing research and development expenditures to address changing demand of consumers, new product launches in recent years are some of the key market drivers. In the last 5 years, growth strategy like acquisition was adopted by most of the top manufacturers to reduce competition & expand the distribution network.

The Location-Based Services segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The Location Based Services include applications that are supported by devices like smartphones, tablets, personal tracking devices, and wearables. With the increasing number of smartphone users and developments in different sectors like transportation, Location-Based Segment is expected to hold the highest market share.

By Receiver

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Beidou Navigation Satellite System

Global Navigation Satellite System (GloNASS)

Galileo

By Implementation Type

Road Construction

Railways

Agriculture

Others

By Product

Smartphones

Tablets

In-Vehicle Systems

Wearable Devices

By Application

Navigation

Surveying

Mapping

Weather Forecasting

Telematics

Location Based Services

By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

Global “Global GNSS Chip Market” Research Report 2019-2024

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: GNSS Chip Market International Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of GNSS Chip Market

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of GNSS Chip Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of GNSS Chip Market Industry Key Vendors

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of GNSS Chip Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of GNSS Chip Market Industry 2019-2024

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of GNSS Chip Market with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of GNSS Chip Market

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global GNSS Chip Market Research Report